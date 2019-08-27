Leading AI Innovator, SparkBeyond, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkBeyond, the leading AI innovator that empowers organizations to solve their most complex challenges by harnessing humanity's collective intelligence, has named 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, as its agency of record.

5W PR will educate the public on SparkBeyond's capabilities including their ability to optimize clinical trials, increase crop yield and fight fraud. Other use cases range from enabling automated underwriting, boosting supply chain and logistic efficiency, store location optimization, and increasing customer lifetime value. Moreover, the technology also powers AI-augmented strategy for product novelty and whitespace innovation.

"SparkBeyond's intelligence is vast and sought after by many of the world's leading organizations, spanning numerous industries," says 5W PR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian. "As a leader in the AI revolution, they are already changing the way we all do business, and we look forward to elevating their brand to reach a new level of success."

"Our team has been working tirelessly to develop this never-before-seen intelligence platform and the time has come to celebrate our achievements," says Gal Jacobi, VP Marketing at SparkBeyond. "We're confident that 5W PR will do an excellent job in highlighting the business, social and technological impact we've helped generate for our global clients."

Founded in 2013, SparkBeyond has rapidly expanded its global footprint with offices in New York, London, Israel, Singapore and Melbourne. Leading Fortune 500 companies' partner with SparkBeyond across a broad range of verticals, including Insurance, Finance, Pharmaceutical, Life-Sciences, CPG and Retail.

