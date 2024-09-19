Leading Artisanal Tequila Brand Under $30, Real Del Valle Tequila, Sees Tremendous Growth with Upcoming Expansion into AZ, FL, DC, NV, MD in Q3 and Beyond

Targeting 100% Growth Rate for 2024, With Over 200% Growth on the Horizon in 2025

GUANAJUATO, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading artisanal tequila brand under $30, Real Del Valle Tequila, is pleased to share some notable company milestones across various parts of the organization.

- New Market Openings:

Real Del Valle

- Recent entry into the following priority states for the business: TX, GA, OR

- Upcoming Market Launches:

- AZ, FL, DC, NV, MD come Q3 / Q4

- New & Noteworthy Accounts:

- Fete (Honolulu)

- Albertsons Vons Pavillons (SoCal)

- Smart and Final (California)

- Young Blood (San Diego)

- Jeune et Jolie and Campfire (Carlsbad)

- Disneyland (California Parks)

- Pouring with Heart (14 CA locations)

- Employee's Only (Los Angeles)

- Gracias Madre (Los Angeles)

- Buena Vista (San Francisco)

- Super Mega Bien (Denver)

- Best Intentions (Chicago)

- Specs (Texas)

- Planta Group (Atlanta, DMV, Chicago, and Los Angeles locations)

- New Hires of Note:

- Recent onboarding of key leadership and mid-level management roles across Northern California, HI and CO

"We are humbled as to the continued growth and scalability of RDV playing out in real-time," states Jesse Fanning, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Del Valle Tequila. Fanning continues, "Our focus, heading into the busy holiday season, is to continue to strategically expand our footprint in both current and upcoming markets as well as focus on consumer awareness beyond the on-premise through the building out of a top-level consumer proposition that positions us as the top contender in the under $30 tequila sector in 2024 and beyond."

Named to reflect the "Royal Valley" of Guanajuato's Valle de Santiago, we are proud to have partnered directly with Guanajuato's best agave farmers, ensuring a holistic value proposition and a deep connection to the community. This partnership not only helps stabilize agave prices but also integrates the farmers into the brand's growth and success. Echoing the founders' commitment to building a brand that unites people, the logo, featuring a quail, serves as a symbol of community.

Our Tequila is crafted with quality in mind, focusing on the consumer's experience, whether at a bar or enjoying a bottle at home. Real del Valle offers a unique, affordable, 100% agave, additive-free tequila that respects tradition and values community - from the community in Guanajuato, to the bar community, to our brand partners and customers.

"We're excited to partner with Real Del Valle, a fantastic brand that perfectly aligns with our core values. Their commitment to quality, excellence and community is something we know will resonate with Oregon consumers," states Chris Joseph, Founder and CEO of Cascade Spirits, who serves as RDV's broker partner-of-record.

Joseph proceeds, "We're looking forward to getting this outstanding product on shelves, where we're confident it will be well-received and enjoyed by many."

"The United Distributors family is delighted to welcome the Real Del Valle family to our portfolio," states Jenny Brown, On Premise Spirits Sales Manager for United Distributors. Brown continues, "It's refreshing to work with a supplier partner who brings quality, sustainability and craftsmanship back to the tequila category."

"We opened our Californian restaurants with Real del Valle as our go-to Tequila, as its taste-to-value ratio was (and continues to be) off the charts," comments Oliver Holt, Beverage Director for PLANTA Restaurants. Holt continues, "Then when I learned more about the company and their pioneering sustainable business practices, I realized the efficacy was more than skin deep. I can't wait to witness this brand's impact on the rest of this country and beyond."

For additional information visit https://rdvtequila.com/ or follow us on social at @realdelvalletequila.

Company Contact

Jesse Fanning

Real Del Valle Tequila

[email protected]

619-332-7612

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE Real Del Valle Tequila