Leading Asset Management M&A Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

Thomas Lee advises on sophisticated asset management M&A and GP liquidity solutions transactions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Thomas Lee has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. Lee's practice focuses on the full spectrum of asset management M&A transactions, including control transactions, minority GP stakes transactions, and structured equity transactions.

Thomas Lee, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Tom is among a select group of top-tier lawyers practicing in the niche asset management M&A and GP liquidity solutions space, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Latham," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His technical skills and commercial approach will integrate well with our market-leading M&A, private equity, asset management, and investment funds teams both in New York and across the firm."

Lee's broad experience includes navigating the complex regulatory frameworks governing asset management M&A and GP liquidity solutions transactions.

"Tom is an outstanding addition to our dedicated asset management transactions team operating across Latham's top-tier M&A, private equity, and investment funds groups," said Alex Kelly, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. "His arrival underscores our commitment to remaining at the forefront of asset management M&A and GP liquidity solutions transactions that are occurring with increased frequency and sophistication."

"As the asset management industry continues to consolidate, and private capital raised and deployed for investments in asset managers increases, there is no firm better poised than Latham to handle these highly complex, sophisticated transactions," said Lee. "Latham's global platform and interdisciplinary approach to practice are unmatched. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to further enhance synergies and deliver strategic solutions to clients in this rapidly evolving and competitive deal environment."

Lee joins Latham & Watkins from Fried Frank. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center and his BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

