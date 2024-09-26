Leading Audio Company AVID Products Appoints Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

Award-Winning Public Relations Agency Welcomes Audio Leader to Client Roster to Support Expanding Retail, Channel and Market Initiatives

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced it has been named PR agency of record by AVID Products, Inc. a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio solutions. Headquartered in Providence, R.I., AVID Products is an employee-owned audio company designing and developing mindful, innovative and accessible audio solutions.

With over 70 years of experience in the audio industry, AVID Products creates award-winning products that enhance a range of experiences – from learning and wellbeing to travel and gaming. AVID Products' latest innovations include the company's first gaming headset, the AVIGA™, and the WonderEars™ early learning headset. The AVIGA headset delivers a well-rounded audio experience, performance and comfort to elevate the gaming experience at an accessible price point for all gamers. The WonderEars headset, mindfully designed for young children and early learners, focuses on comfort, durability and high-quality sound to transform early learning environments, improve outcomes and inspire young minds.

"At AVID Products we're passionate about creating solutions that enhance everyday experiences and are accessible to all– from education and gaming to healthcare and beyond," said Tom Finn, AVID Products president and CEO. "Supported by a team of driven and passionate visionaries, we are embracing change and expanding to serve new markets, environments and product needs, and Walt & Company is an ideal extension of our team during this pivotal period of growth. Their expertise in audio across market segments and understanding of the evolving media landscape will help us reach new audiences and communicate the value and quality of our offerings."

Walt & Company has extensive experience positioning and promoting a wide range of tech-based products across various markets, including education, gaming, esports, and consumer electronics. The Walt & Company team will work as an extension of the AVID Products marketing team to develop and implement strategic communications that drive brand recognition, and manage product campaigns, company news announcements, media and influencer relations, event activations, and customer/partner success initiatives.

"AVID Products is deeply committed to creating impactful solutions that improve the accessibility and enrich the listening experience for everyone's audio journey," said Merritt Woodward, co-president of Walt & Company. "As a passionate team of communicators and tech enthusiasts, we look forward to supporting AVID's education and gaming audio portfolio across the market initiatives and product launches planned for this year and beyond."

About AVID Products

AVID Products is a company driven by a team of employee-owners committed to developing inclusive audio solutions that empower gamers and listeners of all backgrounds and experiences. Established in 1953 and based in Rhode Island, AVID Products is a for-impact company, committed to making a meaningful difference for future generations. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and mindfulness, AVID Products ensures everyone can hear and be heard clearly, fostering positive listening experiences for all to learn, grow and achieve their full potential. For more information, visit https://avidproducts.com/

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building marketplace credibility, brand recognition, and product and service awareness, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

