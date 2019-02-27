Leading Australian and New Zealand Businesses Drive Digital Transformation with Nintex

To register, visit https://www.nintex.com/event/nintex-world-tour-melbourne-2019/ for the Nintex World Tour event taking place at the Park Hyatt Melbourne hotel from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. AEST.

Nintex Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Dustin Grosse will discuss how organisations can achieve their digital transformation objectives by being informed about the requirements and preparing sufficiently to meet them. Attendees at the one-day conference will then choose from eight technical and business sessions, including topics like how to drive automation by leveraging e-signatures, how process management can optimize process automation, how to use electronic forms for workflow automation, and how to implement process excellence best practices.

Toyota Australia , a subsidiary of Japanese-based Toyota Motor Corporation, markets products and manages motorsport, advertising and business operations in Australia for the car manufacturer. Casper Russelhuber, the TSM Foundations Specialist at Toyota's National Service Division will illustrate how Toyota uses process management and optimisation to support their digital transformation efforts, improve engagement across teams, and drive innovation.

, a subsidiary of Japanese-based Toyota Motor Corporation, markets products and manages motorsport, advertising and business operations in for the car manufacturer. Casper Russelhuber, the TSM Foundations Specialist at Toyota's National Service Division will illustrate how Toyota uses process management and optimisation to support their digital transformation efforts, improve engagement across teams, and drive innovation. Arab Bank Australia is a subsidiary of Arab Bank plc, which has the world's largest network of Arab Banks. With over 500 branches in approximately 30 countries, Arab Bank also has branches in Sydney and Melbourne . Jay Cheong , Manager, Enterprise PMO at Arab Bank Australia, will talk about how the bank is using the Nintex Platform to simplify procedures, and Nintex Workflow and Forms to eradicate paper-based, manual processes.

and . , Manager, Enterprise PMO at Arab Bank Australia, will talk about how the bank is using the Nintex Platform to simplify procedures, and Nintex Workflow and Forms to eradicate paper-based, manual processes. Naylor Love , supplier of commercial construction services, has served the property industry in New Zealand for over 100 years. Committed to building long-term relationships and focusing on continuous improvement, the construction company has more than 500 staff across six regional divisions. Lee Harris , Solutions Architect at Naylor Love, will share how the Nintex Platform enables teams to better manage risks, contributing to building a safer workplace despite the challenge of teams working remotely.

"At Arab Bank we are committed to providing a superior and unique banking experience to our customers," says Jay Cheong, Manager, Enterprise PMO at Arab Bank Australia. "The Nintex Platform helps us deliver on this promise by streamlining processes and creating seamless procedures that make it easy for our teams to exceed expectations."

"At Naylor Love we manage the challenge of adhering to the stringent requirements of the Health and Safety at Work Act by using Nintex to build a safer workplace," says Lee Harris, Solutions Architect at Naylor Love. "With the help of the Nintex Platform, we've also been able to make a solid start in reconstructing our industry through workflow automation."

The Nintex Platform delivers powerful and easy-to-use capabilities for process mapping and management with Nintex Promapp™, for process automation with advanced workflow and forms, DocGen® and electronic signatures with Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and for process optimization with Nintex Hawkeye™. In fact, according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study, end users save an average of 60 minutes for every complex process automated with Nintex's platform.

Media Contact Kristin Treat Laetitia Smith Nintex Nintex kristin.treat@nintex.com laetitia.smith@nintex.com cell: +1 (215) 317-9091 cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

