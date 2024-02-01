Leading Black-Owned Engineering Firm in the Nation's Capital Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

Delon Hampton & Associates Continues to Leave an Indelible Mark on Communities in the DMV and Across the Country

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delon Hampton & Associates (DHA), a prominent Black-owned civil and structural engineering design firm based in the nation's capital, will celebrate 50 years of excellence at a formal dinner ceremony on the first day of Black History Month. The event will be hosted at Salamander Washington, D.C., the District's only Black-owned luxury hotel.

DHA has been a pioneer in shaping infrastructure and delivering innovative solutions in land development, water management, transportation and aviation. Some of its high-profile projects include the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Nationals Park, international airports in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., as well as metro rail projects in Atlanta, D.C., and Los Angeles.

"This 50th anniversary celebration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, diversity and our enduring legacy of service to the community," said Mamo Assefa, PE, DHA's principal, president and chairman of the board. "We look forward to continuing this tradition and paving the way for generations to come."

During its celebration, DHA will announce the creation of the Delon Hampton Scholarship Trust to African American students pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering and math. The first awards will be in the spring of 2024.

"Engineering scholarships for Black students serve as a powerful catalyst for diversity and innovation, unlocking the potential of untapped brilliance," said Assefa. "By investing in these opportunities, we not only bridge educational gaps, but also pave the way for a future where diverse perspectives drive groundbreaking advancements, ensuring a richer and more inclusive landscape for engineering excellence."

About Delon Hampton & Associates
Delon Hampton & Associates (DHA) is a Black-owned, civil and structural engineering design firm that also provides comprehensive program and construction management services to both public and private clients in aviation, buildings and land development, transit, transportation and water/wastewater management. Founded in January 1973 by Delon Hampton, a geotechnical engineer, educator and the first Black president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, DHA now has offices in Georgia (Atlanta); Maryland (Baltimore, Largo and Silver Spring); and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit delonhampton.com.

