Leading Burbank Geriatrician Chooses Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTER, N.Y., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Spasoje "Mike" Neskovic, MD, one of Burbank's leading primary care physicians specializing in geriatrics, will be offering the company's Hybrid Choice™ program – a program designed to enhance service, support, and the relationship between doctor and patient. The program is a unique option for area seniors, allowing them the choice of joining a concierge program—the latest, most personal trend in the healthcare industry—or continuing with a traditional model of care.

For physicians like Dr. Neskovic who often handle patients with multiple health concerns, CCP's Hybrid Choice offers significant advantages. The doctor has the ability to offer a heightened practice experience to patients who want it, with longer appointment windows and round-the-clock availability, while continuing to see all of the patients in his traditional practice. The program provides doctors with the financial cushion and time necessary to enhance medical advocacy, lifestyle coaching, and connectivity, while still accepting Medicare and insurance plans. Hybrid Choice is available to patients for an annual membership fee.

"More than anything, I want my patients to have peace of mind knowing that I—the doctor they know and trust—will be available to them when they need me," says Neskovic. "My patients are mostly seniors with complex health concerns, and they need support. At a time when many patients need their physicians the most, we are feeling pressured to reduce appointment windows and see more patients. The Hybrid Choice program offers my patients the option of securing that peace of mind."

Dr. Neskovic's lifelong passion has always been medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine and Geriatric Medicine. A dedicated lifelong learner, he studies both western and eastern medicine, including acupuncture, fitness and nutrition. He enjoys healthy living and leading his patients by example, conquering Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Reiner, Mount Shasta, as well as other mountains. He is also a ski instructor, a tai chi instructor, and avid skateboarder.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

