Leading Business Events Management Company, PRA Acquires Island Style Innovations in Hawai'i

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA, a leader in the Business Events industry, announced today the company has acquired Island Style Innovations, local destination management experts in the exclusive Hawaiian market. This move marks the second acquisition in the last 18 months in this important meeting, convention, and incentive program market, delivering continued growth and execution of PRA's overall expansion strategy. The Island Style Innovations team will join the PRA Hawai'i office, under the leadership of Debbie Weil-Manuma, and rebrand as PRA, integrating with the current team.

Founded in 2014 by Tatiana von Oelhoffen and Colleen Reyes, Island Style Innovations is one of the leading events and incentive management teams operating across the Hawaiian Islands. With decades of combined event management experience, extensive local knowledge and strong operational excellence, the team specializes in comprehensive event design and execution. With well-established strategic relationships with many leading hotel brands, event venues, suppliers and business partners throughout the region, Island Style Innovations excels at delivering the highest quality meetings and events with a keen focus on local, authentic experiences. The company's clientele spans programs for the insurance, financial, pharmaceutical, and technology sectors, along with diverse corporate clients.

Laurie Knapp, Chief Growth Officer of PRA, stated, "We welcome the incredible Island Style Innovations team to the PRA family who share our passion for creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for valued clients. This continued expansion of our PRA Hawai'i team in this key destination emphasizes PRA's steadfast commitment to deliver innovative event concepts through the industry's most talented event designers and operators. Now working in conjunction with PRA's industry leading creative, production, and global sales organization, the team will be able to deliver enhanced solutions in this important market."

The acquisition of Island Style Innovations along with the previous Weil & Associates Hawai'i purchase in 2023, marks a key step in the execution of PRA's strategic growth plan.

"We are excited to have the Island Style Innovations team join PRA Hawai'i in this thriving market for events, enhancing our standing as the premier business events management company in the islands," added Weil-Manuma. "Tatiana, Colleen, and the team have so much to be proud of in their creation of this successful business and we look forward to building our exciting next chapter together."

"When it was time to consider the future for Island Style Innovations, we knew we wanted to collaborate with a group that aligned with our values and dedication to the personalized service our clients have come to expect over the years," shared Reyes. "I couldn't be prouder of what our team has achieved, yet this is just the beginning. And, while Tatiana will be heading off to new pursuits, the team will remain in place, and we look forward to working alongside the outstanding group at PRA Hawai'i. With increased resources and access to a robust network of destination experts nationwide, we are eager to see what the future brings. I extend my gratitude to Tatiana for all her significant contributions to the success of our Hawai'i team through her leadership and valued partnership over the years."

PRA (pra.com)

Headquartered in Chicago with teams throughout every major and secondary market in North America, PRA is a leading business event management firm, creating experiences which move hearts, minds, and businesses forward. Through its strategic approach to creative design, production services and destination programs, PRA offers end-to-end integrated service capabilities and solutions aligned with business meetings and events. PRA blends Passion, Reach and Authenticity to consistently deliver incomparable experiences that engage participants and exceed business goals. PRA's reach runs deep, delivering value to millions of participants for 40 years in every major destination and beyond. For information on our complete portfolio of services, please visit pra.com.

PRA is majority owned by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $5.3 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

