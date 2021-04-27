Leading Business Outsource Providers Are Turning to Bright Pattern Contact Center for Instant Impact on ROI and CSAT

Bright Pattern has been helping BPOs succeed and grow their client base in ways other vendors were not able to.

"Bright Pattern continues to be the top choice for innovative BPOs," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "In our recent BPO deployments, Bright Pattern won the business because there was a need that could not be met by other vendors. Whether it be speed and flexibility in deployment, reliability/scalability, remote agent functionality, omnichannel capabilities, or breadth of integrations, Bright Pattern has been helping BPOs succeed and grow their client base in ways other vendors were not able to."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the time and cost of professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

