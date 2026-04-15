Leading Businesses Join New Initiative To Respond to Extreme Weather Risks to Workers

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80% of U.S. workers experienced at least one extreme weather-related disruption on the job in the past year, reveals new polling from the National Commission on Climate and Workforce Health. Yet just 4% of employers have assessed the extreme weather risks their workers face, according to Mercer.

To close that readiness gap, the Health Action Alliance is launching Extreme Weather + Work, a new initiative presented by Mercer, a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH), with support from The Hartford (NYSE: HIG). Through peer-learning communities, practical guidance built for employers, and expert-informed resources, Extreme Weather + Work helps companies support their people before, during, and after extreme weather events.

In 2025, the United States experienced 23 weather disasters that cost the economy more than a billion dollars each, one of which was the costliest wildfire in the nation's history. Only one in four workers polled in March believe their employer is prepared for what's ahead.

"Extreme weather is becoming a persistent, year-round challenge for both employers and workers," said David Leathers, Director of Extreme Weather + Work at the Health Action Alliance. "Workers are affected whether they're facing extreme heat on a construction site or trying to get to the office after a flood. Right now, there is a growing gap between the scale of this challenge and how prepared most companies are. That's what Extreme Weather + Work is here to change."

"Employers are trying to close the readiness gap. Mercer's upcoming People Risk Survey showed HR and Risk Professionals believe their organization should prioritize helping employees secure sufficient insurance against extreme weather threats and ensuring benefits cover and manage climate-related health conditions such as respiratory issues and infectious disease," said Tracy Watts, Sr. Partner, Mercer. "Extreme Weather + Work is built to help employers turn these priorities into practical action — so resilience is embedded in workforce strategy, benefits, and preparedness plans before the next event hits."



The initiative launches with 11 founding member companies working to define employer readiness across industries, including: Bristol Myers Squibb, CVS Health, Disney, Elevance Health, Google, GroundGame.Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Mercer, Sun Life, and The Hartford. The initiative builds on the broader Health Action Alliance network of more than 11,000 employers, and Extreme Weather + Work learnings will be shared at scale through HAA and partners.

"Protecting our workforce from extreme weather risks is both an operational priority and a responsibility we take seriously," said Dr. Sohini Stone, Google's Chief Medical Officer for Global Employee Health. "Extreme Weather + Work brings together the right people to build the kind of practical, evidence-based playbook that no single employer could create alone."

How Employers Can Engage

Extreme Weather + Work is designed to bring together leaders across business functions — HR, benefits, occupational health and safety, risk management, security, sustainability, and more — and industries, giving them the connections, resources, and community they need to prepare for and respond to extreme weather.

Any employer can engage with the initiative and access free resources, including function-specific guidance and open-access tools like Mercer's Climate Health Cost Forecaster and Climate and Worker Health Scorecard, which help employers identify key climate risks to employees, estimate the impact of extreme weather on their health care costs, and assess their ability to mitigate those risks. Employers can also request an invite for membership to access peer learning, exclusive research and insights, expert advisory sessions, and priority access to Workforce Resilience Labs — regional, in-person working sessions where employer teams tackle readiness for the extreme weather events their communities face.

Informed by Leading Experts

Extreme Weather + Work is guided by the National Commission on Climate and Workforce Health, a strategic advisory board co-chaired by Mercer's U.S. and Canada President Susan Potter and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. Established by the Health Action Alliance in 2024, the Commission helped define the role employers play in preparing for and responding to extreme weather, drawing on expertise from across business, public health, and policy. Commissioners include business executives, experts in public health and climate, and leaders from prominent organizations, including the de Beaumont Foundation, American Public Health Association, Atlantic Council, La Isla Network, Trust for America's Health, and more.

Get Involved

Employers can learn more, access free resources, and explore membership at extremeweatherandwork.org.

National polling of 1,314 employed adults in March 2026 in the U.S. conducted by the National Commission on Climate and Workforce Health in partnership with Switch 5 (formerly Northwind Climate).

About the Health Action Alliance

The Health Action Alliance is the nation's largest employer network advancing public health. We help companies navigate evolving health challenges, strengthen workforce well-being, and partner with public health organizations to build stronger, healthier communities. Founded in 2021 by the Ad Council, Business Roundtable, CDC Foundation, the de Beaumont Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, HAA's network has grown to more than 11,000 employers nationwide, collectively reaching over 50 million workers and their families. We believe good health is good business, and we equip employers with the tools, partnerships, and strategies to deliver on that promise.

About Extreme Weather + Work

Extreme Weather + Work is an initiative of the Health Action Alliance. We bring together leaders who rarely sit in the same room and connect them with peers across industries, giving them the research and tools they need to support their people before, during, and after extreme weather. Extreme Weather + Work is presented by Mercer, a business of Marsh, with support from The Hartford.

SOURCE Health Action Alliance