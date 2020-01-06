Leading Cannabis Brand Cookies Now Available Through Culta, Maryland Craft Cannabis Cultivator

BALTIMORE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culta is proud to announce that it will be the first East Coast retailer to offer Cookies' cannabis products. Cookies' strains, Cereal Milk, Cheetah Piss, Gary Payton, Gelato 42, Georgia Pie, and The Soap, will be available to Maryland medical cannabis patients on January 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Culta's flagship store, located at 215 Key Highway, Baltimore, Md., 21230. The limited supply is expected to draw large crowds and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers will be treated to an after-party in Baltimore's Inner Harbor with Cookies founder and CEO, Berner, who is also a rapper signed with Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Entertainment.

"Cookies chose Culta because we deliver some of the best quality flower in Maryland and we did not let them down," said Culta President, CEO and co-founder Mackie Barch. "Our cultivators and the Cookies team worked hard to preserve Cookies' brand integrity through a careful pheno selection process and every strain passed their strict quality assurance test."

Culta's Baltimore retail store will continue to carry Cookies strains throughout Q1 2020 and will distribute Cookies products to select dispensaries beginning in March.

"This will be our first official Cookies drop on the East Coast," says Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "Our cultivation partners at Culta are incredible and grew the sh** out of this first batch. I'm expecting people from all over Maryland to travel to Baltimore for this drop. We are happy to bring some of our best flavors to Maryland."

Culta sells its own range of consciously cultivated cannabis flower, concentrates and extracts through its premier medical dispensary location in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The Cookies team spent significant time vetting partners to match its brand and genetics. Culta announced its partnership with Cookies in June 2019. Culta has also received attention for its outdoor commercial cannabis harvest, a first for an East Coast company.

"We've come a long way, but it was worth the wait." said Barch.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jigga, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sun-grown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies. To learn more, please visit www.CookiesCalifornia.com .

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2014, Culta is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's lifesaving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io .

