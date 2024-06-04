LEADING CANNABIS BRAND STIIIZY APPOINTS TONY SHIN AS GENERAL COUNSEL

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY , the top-selling cannabis brand in the U.S., announced the appointment of Tony Shin as General Counsel. Founded in 2017, STIIIZY is one of the largest-growing cannabis brands in the country with more than 1,700 employees. Shin is a seasoned, multi-dimensional legal professional with two decades of experience advising publicly traded and multinational companies, as well as emerging high-growth organizations across numerous industries. In his new role, Shin will leverage his unique experience as both a corporate transactional attorney and litigator who has served as in-house and outside counsel throughout his career.

"STIIIZY has witnessed tremendous growth so to have Tony take on this important position at the company is significant," said James Kim, CEO and co-founder, STIIIZY. "Tony is a highly sought-after professional and we're confident he'll help expand the brand strategically and effectively. We welcome Tony as we continue to innovate, inspire and influence the cannabis industry at-large."

"I'm excited to join STIIIZY at such a pivotal time for both the brand and the cannabis industry," said Shin. "With its impressive leadership, and a dedicated and passionate team who are all genuinely committed to quality, innovation and community, I'm eager to get started and be part of STIIIZY's journey."

Most recently, Shin served as Associate General Counsel at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded aerospace and defense manufacturer of advanced propulsion and energetics systems. During his tenure with the company, he oversaw the corporate legal function of the business and helped lead the $4.7 billion sale to L3Harris Technologies, Inc., one of the largest defense contractors in the U.S. Before working at Aerojet, Shin was a partner at Los Angeles-based TroyGould P.C., where he represented and advised emerging growth, middle market and public company clients in corporate and securities matters. He previously served as senior legal counsel at Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. in Seoul, Korea, where he managed the company's global commercial litigation and disputes.

Shin holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY 's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include seven cultivation facilities, five manufacturing facilities, four distribution facilities, 34 retail stores in California, and three retail stores in Michigan.

For more information on STIIIZY, visit: https://www.stiiizy.com

SOURCE STIIIZY