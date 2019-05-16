Leading CBD Brand, PureKana, Launches New "Infused Beverage Enhancer" - Along With Other Products

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PureKana, one of the U.S.'s leading CBD oil manufacturers, has just launched a line of new "Infused Beverage Enhancers" that are sure to be one of the first of its kind in terms of legal cannabidiol drink options.

Already available in the updated PureKana online store, the products are labeled as "CBD Beverage Enhancers" and come in three different options (Energy, Sleep, and Immunity) for a range of uses.

"We can't emphasize enough how proud we are to become one of the first U.S. CBD brands to offer an infused beverage enhancer," says PureKana CEO Jeff Yauck. "We've spent the better part of two years developing this product, and we truly believe it will change the domestic market in terms of opening up new ways to consume your CBD."

The drink enhancers are made using the same top-shelf formula as PureKana's CBD oil drops, which were ranked multiple times by various cannabis industry websites as the #1 CBD tincture available.

"The PureKana formula is second-to-none - I think our customer base has proven that over the years," says Yauck. "But with these new beverage enhancers you can get the benefits of our organic extract in your favorite drink - coffee, water, juice, whatever… Put it in your beer if you want!"

Use of the drink enhancers looks to be incredibly easy and convenient, and simply involves adding a few drops to a beverage of your choice. Also, the three different flavor options have been formulated for "compatibility" with virtually any kind of drink.

Reviews for the new product so far have been positive, with one customer stating that the "Energy" formula indeed helped to "increase energy levels," and another claiming that two drops an hour before bedtime helped him "sleep like a log" (review was for the "Sleep" formula).

In addition to the CBD Beverage Enhancers, PureKana has made other recent additions to their leading line of cannabidiol products, including a unique new product called "CBD Pure Picks," which are essentially infused chewable toothpicks that offer up to 45 minutes of active use.

Available in ten different flavors, each "Pure Pick" contains a robust 25 mg serving of CBD, made from the same 97% pure Phytocannibinoid Rich Oil (PCR) as other PureKana products.

To browse the complete range of Beverage Enhancers on PureKana's new site, or to check out other available CBD products (which are available for shipment to all 50 states), be sure to visit www.PureKana.com .

SOURCE PureKana

