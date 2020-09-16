Leading Child Care Management App Launches COVID-19 Health Screening and Easy Curbside Drop Off Features to Help Children Safely Return to Preschools and Child Care Programs

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular program management and family communication app Tadpoles®, a solution from Teaching Strategies used to connect more than 430,000 families to their child care providers, today announced the launch of new features designed to help programs create safe learning environments for young children returning to school during the pandemic. The new features include optional health screening forms that collect responses to satisfy state, local, and program management requirements and two-way communications that enable instant messaging between school and home to facilitate curbside check-in procedures.

"As children begin the return to school and learning in the wake of the pandemic, we are working tirelessly to develop resources that enable parents and teachers to work together to provide meaningful education and care without compromising student and educator health and well-being," said John Olsen, CEO of Teaching Strategies. "We've integrated the two-way communications and health screening features into Tadpoles® as a way to maximize student health and safety and provide peace of mind to educators and parents by capturing symptoms of concern early and often."

The Tadpoles® health screening forms help monitor staff and children for COVID-19 symptoms by allowing families to use the Tadpoles® parents mobile app to answer health screening questions when they drop off their child, staff to log temperature checks and capture health screening responses for children during check-in and for themselves when they clock in for the day using the Tadpoles®Pro app, and administrators to view a child's health screening data in the daily report view of the administrator dashboard. Additionally, the Tadpoles® two-way communication feature allows parents and educators to message each other in real time making it easy to implement curbside check-in procedures, thereby reducing or eliminating family member entries.

About Teaching Strategies: With ground-breaking solutions and a strong belief that a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 30 years. Today, Teaching Strategies provides curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family connection resources to programs across the country. Its products, including Tadpoles®, the award-winning Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, and widely-adopted assessment solutions like GOLD®, reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

