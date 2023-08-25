Leading Companies and Innovators Redefine Luxury and Adventure in the Global Cruise Ship Industry to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Cruise Ship Market By Type (Mainstream Cruise Ships, Ocean Cruise Ships, Luxury Cruise Ships, Others), By Application (Transportation, Leisure, Others), By Size (Small, Mid, Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cruise ship market report delves into the world of global cruise ships, offering passengers a unique voyage experience that seamlessly blends journey and destination. These commercial passenger ships redefine travel with a plethora of onboard amenities, including casinos, fitness centers, cinemas, swimming pools, and more.

In today's landscape, cruise vacations have become an affordable and attractive option, outshining land-based alternatives by bundling transport, accommodation, meals, and entertainment into one enticing package. This affordability is driven by increased disposable income and a growing preference for cruise getaways, fueled by the comparative cost advantage and abundant amenities.

An interesting trend in the cruise industry is the divergence between companies constructing larger mega ships and those focused on crafting intimate experiences. Royal Caribbean, for instance, is crafting "megaliners" capable of hosting up to 3,000 passengers, each enriched with amenities like virtual reality gaming rooms, ice-skating rinks, and multi-story shopping centers. This steady market growth is attributed to the constant evolution of cruise ship design, building upon the legacy of luxury ocean liners.

Looking ahead, automation is set to play a pivotal role in managing mega cruise ships and the digitally connected supply chains of tomorrow. European firms are investing in cruise lines to provide navigation, automation, and propulsion management solutions, propelling market growth.

The surge in demand for maritime services is yet another factor poised to drive global market expansion. For instance, Silversea Cruises launched Silver Moon in July 2021, marking the debut of their innovative culinary program, Sea and Land Taste or S.A.L.T.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Rise in tourism & hospitality industry
  • Growth in marine safety norms
  • Increase in international marine freight transport

Restraints:

  • Environmental pollution concerns & high cruise costs
  • Fluctuations in transportation & inventory costs

Opportunities:

  • Trend of automation in marine transportation
  • Growth of the digital freight forwarding industry

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

  • Analytical depiction of the global cruise ship market with trends and future estimations.
  • Identification of profitable trends for stronger market positioning.
  • Insight into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
  • Quantitative analysis from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.
  • Porter's five forces analysis showcasing buyer and supplier potency.

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

  • Mainstream Cruise Ships
  • Ocean Cruise Ships
  • Luxury Cruise Ships
  • Others

By Application:

  • Transportation
  • Leisure
  • Others

By Size:

  • Small
  • Mid
  • Large

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Latin America
    • Middle East
    • Africa

Key Market Players:

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
  • DSME Co. Ltd.
  • Fincantieri S.p.A.
  • MSC Cruises S.A.
  • Hyundai Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Silversea Cruises
  • AmaWaterways
  • Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Meyer Werft Gmbh & Co. Kg
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industry. Ltd.

