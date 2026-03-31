Leading Crunch Fitness Franchisee Opens Its 94th Location, Bringing State-of-the-Art Fitness to Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee, CR Fitness proudly announces the opening of its newest location at 1401 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062. This marks Crunch's 94th location and brings a modern, state-of-the-art fitness experience to the heart of Pompano Beach.

This brand-new Crunch 3.0 facility features a hot studio, infrared sauna, and a full range of premium amenities designed to make fitness fun, motivating, and accessible for everyone. Members can enjoy top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, group fitness classes, HIIT training, and relaxing recovery options—all in a modern, welcoming environment.

The gym is officially open for workouts today, March 31st, giving the community the chance to explore everything Crunch Pompano Beach has to offer. The official grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, April 25th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. featuring exciting promotions, prizes, and a lively party atmosphere to showcase everything Crunch has to offer! Plus, a ribbon cutting at noon.

"This opening is a milestone for us, bringing Crunch's unique fitness experience to Pompano Beach with cutting-edge equipment and premium amenities," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our goal is to create a fun, motivating environment where every member can achieve their fitness goals."

For more information about Crunch Pompano Beach and its special "Grand Opening" offer visit www.CrunchPompanoBeach.com.

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by end of 2026. With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team—Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale—currently operates 94 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, and led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by end of 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 3 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

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SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings