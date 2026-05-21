Leading Crunch Franchise Group CR Fitness Holdings Announces Organizational Restructuring

Three New Subsidiaries under CR Fitness will operate in strategic alignment with current and future growth markets

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group announces today its new organizational structure to better align its operations within its current and future growth markets across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Arizona. Three subsidiaries will be formed and led by industry veterans who will oversee the day-to-day operations of 95 current CR Fitness open club locations (and counting), its 6,000 team members, and over 1,000,000 members served across the divisions' respective markets.

Pictured L-R: Pete Cosentino - President, CR Fitness Holdings LLC, Chris Adams - President, Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC, Tony Scrimale - CEO, CR Fitness Holdings, Josh Rider - President, Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC

"The rebirth of CR Fitness into a parent company with 3 subsidiaries is a reflection of our exponential growth and overall success, which wouldn't be possible without our People First mentality and commitment to providing our members with the absolute best fitness experience in the industry," says Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "We have come a long way since opening our first Crunch club back in 2012, and I could not be any more confident in Pete, Josh, and Chris to lead these divisions into 2026-2027 and beyond."

Summary of CR Fitness Subsidiaries and Appointed Leadership:

Pete Cosentino President CR Fitness Holdings LLC 62 Open Clubs: Florida Pete is an industry pioneer with nearly 30 years of Health & Fitness category experience. Since joining CR Fitness in 2016, Pete has served as Vice President of Personal Training and most recently Chief Operating Officer. Pete has consistently delivered revenue growth and operational excellence through innovative personal training programs. He has played a pivotal role in scaling new club development and improving team productivity across markets. Chris Adams President Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC 21 Open Clubs: Georgia,

North Carolina, Tennessee With 25 years of relevant experience, Chris has held nearly every function within the fitness industry - from Personal Training and Operations to Sales Management and Ownership. Taking a brief break from CR to do nonprofit mission work, Chris is now back with an even more valuable perspective - along with his indisputable reputation of being a true servant leader that exemplifies the values of CR every day. Josh Rider President Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC 12 Open Clubs: Texas Future Expansion: Arizona Josh brings more than a decade of leadership experience in the fitness industry. He previously served as President & CEO of YouFit Gyms, where he held several leadership roles including Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and President & COO. Prior to that, Josh held executive roles at Solidcore, ISSA, and Gold's Gym. Josh's local market expertise, notably in Texas and the Southwest, will be critical to success of Southwest Fitness in the Lone Star state, Arizona and beyond.

With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the CR Fitness Executive Leadership team - Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson - has built CR Fitness into a growth-driven organization known for disciplined expansion, strong unit performance, and community impact.

Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by the end of this year. Each new club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to their local communities across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more! CR Fitness's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible, premium fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is a leading franchise group of Crunch Fitness. Comprised of subsidiaries CR Fitness Holdings LLC, Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, and Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC, the group currently operates 95 locations across Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee – with growth into Arizona.

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SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings