Leading Custom Mobile Business Fabricator Set to Open a Massive Showpiece Facility in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruising Kitchens, a global leader in the custom mobile business fabrication industry will be providing a sneak peek of their brand new 61,000 sq. ft. facility located at 2100 Mannix Drive, San Antonio, TX during a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 3:00pm.

Architect Render of Entry

The new state-of-the art facility will bring a Hollywood feel to the Cruising Kitchens experience including an interactive lobby, large viewing windows, and a showroom to feature some of their iconic builds like Khaled's Kitchen, their most recent creation built for two global brand leaders, Weight Watchers & DJ Khaled.

"We're doing big things in San Antonio," said Marcos Resendez, Vice President, "the size of the shop is a perfect analogy for our commitment to the community and to the brands we support. Our new facility allows us to continue to provide brands and entrepreneurs a pathway to mobility and ownership, while also pushing the boundaries for mobile business."

The ribbon cutting will be open to the public with tours being given directly following the ceremony.

Follow Cruising Kitchens on social media for more updates on what's to come in 2018.

Cruising Kitchens, LLC. located in San Antonio, TX, is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom mobile businesses. Cruising Kitchens is known for their top of the line quality, durability, unique designs, and expert craftsmanship. Their work has been featured on the Discovery Channel's "Blue Collar Backers", Fox Network's "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" and Mike Rowe's "Returning the Favor." For additional company information and to view completed builds, visit http://www.cruisingkitchens.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Davies

1-888-414-1680

josh@cruisingkitchens.com

Related Files

Cruising Kitchens Media Kit.pdf

Related Links

Facebook

Instagram

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cI4YjCwMUws

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-custom-mobile-business-fabricator-set-to-open-a-massive-showpiece-facility-in-san-antonio-300634147.html

SOURCE Cruising Kitchens