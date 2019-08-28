Leading Dental Staffing Agency Expands to California, Nevada and Oregon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Dental Staffing, the leading online staffing agency for dentists, has expanded its services outside of Arizona to four new markets. The Phoenix-based company is now serving Las Vegas, Nev., Los Angeles, Calif., San Francisco, Calif., Portland, Ore., and will soon serve Seattle, Wash. among other major metropolitan cities.

Choose from our curated list of qualified dental professionals.

"We have enjoyed phenomenal growth since our launch over two years ago," says Founder Chris Lewandowski, DDS, PC. "In fact, the user base for Princess Dental Staffing has nearly doubled every six months since we've been online, and we are now the fastest growing staffing agency on the west coast."

Founded in 2017, Princess Dental Staffing is an online search application that allows dentists to locate, communicate with, and ultimately hire dental candidates. The platform also provides jobseekers with the ability to showcase their skills and qualifications in front of hundreds of dentists who are trying to fill job opportunities within their offices.

Princess Dental Staffing has revolutionized the way immediate openings are filled. By creating instantaneous connections using SMS messaging, they are often able to fill jobs within minutes of an online request. The platform currently services over 5,000 dental offices and maintains a candidate pool exceeding 15,000 dental professionals.

"As we continue to expand, we're also upgrading and adding new features to our platform. However, we haven't forgotten the importance of maintaining our simple and intuitive framework that brought us our original success. Our users cherish our straightforward approach," says Dr. Lewandowski.

Princess Dental Staffing has plans for strategic nationwide growth over the next few years. For more information, visit www.princessdentalstaffing.com.

About Princess Dental Staffing

Princess Dental Staffing provides a platform to help employers and candidates connect. Its mission is to streamline the process of connecting dentists to potential employees by utilizing a common online application. Princess Dental Staffing does not employ, recommend or endorse any candidate or employer nor is it responsible for the conduct or damages caused by any candidate or employer. Individual users are solely responsible for screening and selecting appropriate candidates or employers for themselves and for complying with all applicable laws in respect to any working relationship they may establish. Visit www.princessdentalstaffing.com for more information.

Media contact:

Chris Lewandowski

602-743-0911

220445@email4pr.com

SOURCE Princess Dental Staffing

Related Links

https://www.princessdentalstaffing.com

