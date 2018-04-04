Leading Digital Provider Com Hem Leverages Scality RING for Continuous Uptime in Content Delivery

Having suffered a painful outage with their legacy storage, Com Hem decided to look at alternatives with two lofty goals in mind: improving the service and lowering the cost structure. "We needed to add redundancy," said Jacob Morgan, Com Hem's Head of Datacenter. "And that would have been very expensive with the storage we had been using."

Two years and two expansions later, Com Hem's infrastructure team not only improved their company's flexibility in positioning their offering in the highly-competitive video distribution business, but they've also gained peace of mind. Scality RING has proven its real resiliency with the ability to keep all content available at all times. "Knowing that even if we lost a datacenter, we'd be fine is really key," adds Morgan.

Software-defined Scality RING object storage turns any standard x86 server into highly-expandable storage. It scales without limits and guarantees 100 percent availability—all while reducing cost by as much as 90 percent compared to legacy systems. Scality RING is deployed by more than 200 petabyte-scale customers around the world. It features native file protocols and high-fidelity AWS S3 API, data encryption, volume and bucket data protection, data-restorative versioning, extended location control for data sovereignty, and geo-replication for disaster recovery for customers requiring ironclad data protection.

To learn more, and download the full case study, visit Scality's Com Hem customer profile page at www.scality.com/customer/comhem.

NAB 2018 Attendees: Be sure to stop by Scality's booth #SL9324 in Las Vegas between April 9-12, 2018 to hear more about Scality's work in Media & Entertainment or schedule a meeting in advance at https://www.scality.com/nab-2018/#meeting.

