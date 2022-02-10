Leading Doctor on a Mission to Educate the Masses on Controlling High Blood Pressure

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of skyrocketing rates of hypertension, Frita McRae Fisher, MD., aka Dr. Frita, is on a mission to educate the masses about controlling high blood pressure. Her new book, "Under Pressure: A Guide To Controlling High Blood Pressure," lays out a plan for managing one's blood pressure and preventing it from going up too high in the first place. The book is full of helpful tips that are easy to understand and implement.

Dr. Frita McRae Fisher, M.D. releases new book Under Pressure: A Guide To Controlling High Blood Pressure

Most people with high blood pressure don't know it. They're not feeling sick or in pain, and most of the time they have no idea that their condition is dangerous. But a new book by Dr. Frita could change all that...

"It was important for me to write this book because so many people are affected by hypertension, and hypertension or high blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease, strokes, and kidney failure. In fact, it's the number-two reason why people end up in my dialysis unit. High blood pressure is something that is preventable or at least manageable," says Dr. Frita.

Dr. Frita goes on to describe her new book: "It's a step-by-step guide on how to control your high blood pressure, and it's not written in a way that people won't understand. I speak in layman's terms so people can learn how to advocate for themselves and to take control of their health."

Dr. Frita states that she took this approach because most people don't understand how high blood pressure works and the dangers that are lurking from this "silent killer," so they never ask the right questions of their doctors.

She adds that another reason why she wrote the book is all about access to resources. She wants people to have easy access to information about avoiding hypertension in the first place and controlling it if they already have it.

Dr. Frita has dedicated her life to educating people on how they can take control of their health and avoid living with this silent killer! Through her work and research in kidney care, she has helped revolutionize dialysis treatment, helping thousands of people to lower their blood pressure and improve their health.

Her new book is available now! Learn more here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RWBPQYH

About Dr. Frita

Frita McRae Fisher, M.D. is a medical doctor who has been triple board-certified in Nephrology, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics. She completed Georgetown University's Internal Medicine-Pediatrics residency and Emory University School of Medicine's Nephrology fellowship.

Dr. Frita also graduated from Meharry Medical College where she was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society (AOA) - the highest honor attainable by a medical student.

She frequently makes television media appearances on major networks such as HLN, BNC, and Fox News. Dr. Frita also speaks at conferences on topics ranging from COVID-19 and hypertension awareness to understanding blood pressure numbers. She is also a board member of the Atlanta National Kidney Foundation.

In addition to her work as an author, Dr. Frita is also the president of Midtown Atlanta Nephrology, PC. where she has been creating programs for patient education and prevention. She also has a thriving YouTube channel with over 380,000 subscribers where she provides a wealth of health information on a variety of topics.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Frita McRae Fisher, M.D.

Midtown Atlanta Nephrology, P.C.

Tel: (404) 523-8810

email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.frita/

Facebook: https://www.youtube.com/drfrita

Media Liaison

Adrienne L.

Suite Mary Productions

Tel: 917-426-7997

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Frita Fisher, M.D.