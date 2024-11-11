Leading DSO Executive Receives Distinguished Alumnus Award

University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Names Dr. Greg White 2024 Award Recipient

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, 2024 Dr. Greg White, President and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships, received the 2024 University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Distinguished Alumnus Award for his significant contributions to the field of dentistry and his unwavering commitment to the college and surrounding communities.

Dr. Erica Higginbotham, President of the UKCD Alumni Association, and Dr. Greg White, President and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships, at the UKCD Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony. Photo rights are owned by the UKCD Alumni Association.

Known for its innovation in oral health education and its dedication to serving the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry (UKCD) is celebrated as one of the top dental schools in the country. Each year, UKCD receives numerous submissions for its Distinguished Alumni Award, a prestigious honor not automatically granted annually.

To be considered for the award, candidates must have demonstrated loyalty to the college, shown excellence in the profession of dentistry, be recognized by their peers for having reached and remained at the pinnacle of their field of dentistry, and shown evidence of merit of work in their field of dentistry and community leadership.

"The University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Alumni Association was able to honor Dr. Greg White with the 2024 Distinguished Alumnus Award," said Dr. Erica Higginbotham, President of the UKCD Alumni Association. "This award was given for his loyalty to the college and his commitment to our great profession. The board wants to congratulate Dr. White for his success."

Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Transylvania University, Dr. White entered the UKCD where he received numerous academic accolades and graduated at the top of his 1988 class. After completing the post-doctoral orthodontics program at UKCD, Dr. White partnered with two fellow orthodontists to establish White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics. Over the past 25 years, their practice has grown to 19 offices serving 16 communities in Kentucky.

Recognizing the increasing challenges facing traditional dental practitioners, coupled with a growing dissatisfaction among solo and small group practices, Dr. White and his partners established PepperPointe Partnerships in 2017. PepperPointe is a privately doctor-owned, doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO) that facilitates the formation of Group Practices with the specific intent to preserve the specialty and doctor ownership in the practice. Today, PepperPointe supports more than 130 office locations, including pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and general dentistry, with more than 100 partner doctors across the country.

"I am honored to have been nominated for the Distinguished Alumnus Award and incredibly grateful to be one of two recipients," said Dr. White. "Words cannot fully express the profound impact orthodontics has had on me and my family, and that journey began at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. I truly appreciate this recognition, and I'm inspired to continue contributing to our community and beyond."

Not only has Dr. White contributed to the betterment of the dental profession and oral health throughout the commonwealth, but he has also remained a supporter of the UKCD. Dr. White has most recently served on the Kentucky Can Campaign Leadership Committee for dentistry and is currently serving on the UKCD Advisory Board. As one of two recipients of the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award, Dr. White joins an esteemed group of individuals.

About PepperPointe Partnerships

Founded in 2017 and based in Lexington, Ky., PepperPointe Partnerships is the only privately doctor-owned, doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO). The unique DSO is committed to preserving true doctor ownership — at every level of the business — in order to protect personalized patient care. Through this patient-centered model, autonomy is maintained and the heart and soul of each individual practice is preserved while doctor owners experience significant financial security from the synergy, growth, and the collaborative network. Learn more at PepperPointe.com.

Contact:

Kelly Wilson

PepperPointe Partnerships

(859) 286-5765

[email protected]

SOURCE PepperPointe Partnerships