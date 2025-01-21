PepperPointe Celebrates First Graduating Class of Leadership Development Program

The three-year Leadership Development Program prepares the next generation of doctors to lead the most innovative doctor-owned Group Practices in the country.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperPointe Partnerships is proud to celebrate the successful conclusion of its inaugural Leadership Development Program, a three-year program designed to equip doctors to reach their leadership and clinical potential. This program was created to prepare associate doctors for true doctor ownership, one in which they serve as leaders and partners in some of the largest doctor-owned and doctor-controlled Group Practices in the country.

A PepperPointe associate doctor speaks during one of the Leadership Development Program's sessions.

Launched in 2021, the PepperPointe Leadership Development Program blended soft skills like change management and servant leadership, with advanced business and clinical skills to prepare associate doctors for the varied responsibilities of ownership. The program has achieved remarkable results, and 10 of the 15 graduating participants are successfully transitioning into doctor ownership roles. This impressive track record underscores the program's effectiveness in shaping and empowering the next generation of dental leaders, demonstrating its pivotal role in driving both professional growth and business success.

"The Leadership Development Program has been very beneficial in my transition from residency to private practice," said Dr. Ryan Garbarino, orthodontist and PepperPointe Leadership Development Program Class of 2024 graduate. "With a variety of topics and speakers, each meeting helped piece together what it takes to effectively manage a business while maintaining the highest quality of patient care. I am extremely grateful to be part of this program and am excited to be amongst the first graduating class."

Participants in the PepperPointe Leadership Development Program gained valuable insights from industry experts and doctor partners. The first year focused on clinical excellence, covering topics like team empowerment, patient relations, and systems optimization. Year two emphasized management strategies, performance innovation, and financial acumen. In the final year, the curriculum centered on inspiring leadership, enhancing skills in communication, emotional intelligence, and building a team-oriented culture.

"From the beginning of the Leadership Development Program to the end, I saw a transformation in (our associate)," said Dr. Billy Reynolds, Owner Doctor in a general dentistry practice. "His confidence and self-esteem have skyrocketed. He has gained the full respect and confidence of not only our team but from my partner and me. He has become a true asset to our practice."

"Doctor ownership is not just a phrase we use – it's at the core of who we are and our mission at PepperPointe," said Dr. Greg White, President and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships. "I'm incredibly proud of this program and the dedication shown by our graduates for the time they committed to this program and their mentors for helping to shape the next generation of practice leaders. As we witness a decline in ownership among younger dentists, this program and our mission have never been more critical. This commitment to the future, and to ongoing personal and professional growth, is also an investment in our patients and the communities we serve – a shared achievement we can all be proud of."

PepperPointe believes that providing a meaningful pathway to ownership for associate doctors not only rewards their passion and commitment to the practice's success — both financially and professionally — but also ensures the future of the Group Practices they support are protected, securing their legacy for future generations. Building on its success, the PepperPointe Leadership Development Program will welcome their next class of associate doctors in 2025.

About PepperPointe Partnerships

Founded in 2017 and based in Lexington, Ky., PepperPointe Partnerships is the only privately doctor-owned, doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO). The unique DSO is committed to preserving true doctor ownership — at every level of the business — in order to protect personalized patient care. Through this patient-centered model, autonomy is maintained and the heart and soul of each individual practice is preserved while doctor owners experience significant financial security from the synergy, growth, and the collaborative network. Learn more at PepperPointe.com.

