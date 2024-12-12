Leading Early Childhood Curriculum Provider Recognized Among Top Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

Teaching Strategies listed to GSV 150 for fifth consecutive year; one of six early childhood companies to earn a spot for 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named to the GSV 150, an annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills, for the fifth year in a row.

Selected from over 2,500 private education technology companies, Teaching Strategies is one of six early childhood education companies to receive the recognition.

"We're honored to again be recognized by GSV, and alongside these transformative companies, for leading the field in digital solutions that support early childhood educators, young learners and their families," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "This recognition is a great way to close 2024–a year defined by innovations to our early childhood curricula , by improvements to our learning assessments , and by an expansion of professional development opportunities for our hardworking educators—and we look forward to 2025."

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated venture capital and private equity-backed private for-profit companies using their proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The selected companies are collectively reaching approximately 3 billion learners and generating $25 billion in annual revenue.

By sector, 48% of the 2025 GSV 150 are K-12 companies, followed by 46% workforce learning, 31% higher education, 12% adult consumer learning, and 4% early childhood. A quarter of the companies stretch across multiple "PreK to Gray" sectors.

See the full GSV 150 list.

Many of the companies will attend the ASU+GSV Summit April 6-9 in San Diego.

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies® is the leading provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement solutions. Its products, including the most widely used curriculum and assessment solutions, The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, reach over 4 million children each year in more than 80 countries around the world. A trusted partner and advocate for the early education community for 45 years, today Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, insightful data, stronger family partnerships, and robust professional learning through SmartTeach™, the leading early learning platform. Learn more at www.teachingstrategies.com .

About GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies