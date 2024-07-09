LEADING EDUCATION FINANCE COMPANY WINS INDUSTRY AWARDS

Ascent Lauded for Innovative Student Loan Products and Company Culture

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading provider of innovative financial products and student support services that enable more students to access education and achieve academic and economic success, was recently awarded "Best Student Loan for Independent Students" in NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards. The company was concurrently named "Best Private Lenders of 2024" by The College Investor, "Best Student Loans of 2024" by Forbes Advisor, and a "2024 Best Places to Work in Fintech" by American Banker.

NerdWallet's Best-Of Awards winners are chosen through a rigorous and objective evaluation process where its team of trusted Nerds - composed of seasoned journalists and subject-matter experts - assesses features it believes are most important to consumers. This year's award is Ascent's fourth win in this category and sixth from NerdWallet in recent years, previously winning "Best Private Student Loan Overall," "Best Student Loan for Independent Students," and "Best Student Loan for Flexible Repayment."

"We are committed to investing in our team that passionately advances our mission to provide innovative, student-centered financial solutions to as many students, parents, and guardians as possible," said Ken Ruggiero, co-founder and CEO of Ascent. "These awards recognize our best-in-class teams and their exceptional contributions to our borrowers."

Ascent is lauded for its student-driven offerings and outcomes, which are representative of its belief that loans should expand a student's possibilities rather than limit them, and continuous innovation of new products and wrap-around support services to help its students succeed. Over the last 12 months, it rolled out innovative products and solutions to further empower borrowers, including: no late fees; the AscentUP internship program; and Ascent's Parent Loan, Impact Loan, and Enterprise Loan. Ascent now offers 40 repayment options to college borrowers – no other student lender offers more choices.

Ascent is consistently acknowledged as a leader in the student lending industry, repeatedly receiving accolades from respected organizations including CNBC, Investopedia, Bankrate, Forbes, The College Investor, and more.

To learn more about award-winning Ascent, visit www.ascentfunding.com

ABOUT ASCENT

Ascent is a leading provider of innovative financial products and wrap-around student support services that enable more students to access education and achieve academic and economic success. Everything Ascent offers is designed by leading industry professionals and with advanced technology and innovation to increase every student's ability to plan, pay, and succeed. Ascent's rare Outcomes-Based Loan provides funding to credit-invisible borrowers who generally do not benefit from traditional credit. Ascent products also include: Cosigned Loans, Solo Loans, Career Loans, Parent Loans, Graduate Loans, Access Loans, Enterprise Loans, and Impact Loans.

