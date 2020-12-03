Leading Executor Software Expands to Canada During Pandemic

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateExec™, the leading online software for estate executors , today announced support for Canadian estates, building on its success in the US. EstateExec simplifies the job of estate executors, providing financial accounting and automated guidance now tailored to reflect Canadian provincial statute and CRA regulation.

EstateExec simplifies executor tasks and accounting

Every year, roughly 3M people die in the US and Canada (and more this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic). For every person that dies, the law requires that his or her estate be settled by an executor, usually a family member who has never done it before. The process is complex and burdensome, usually taking hundreds of hours. EstateExec aims to bring that process forward from the 19th to the 21st century, simplifying it and making it easier for the average consumer.

"EstateExec represents a quantum leap forward for the average executor," says Dan White, President of Ontario's TaxAudit Solutions. "We originally contacted EstateExec because we were impressed with the US version, and are very happy to be able to use and recommend the Canadian version to our clients."

EstateExec tailors executor guidance to a particular estate based on local statute, providing recommendations on probate application, creditor notification, CRA tax clearance, family entitlements, executor compensation, and more. More than just guidance, however, EstateExec also provides an automated financial framework to track estate inventory, administration expenses, heir distributions, deemed disposition, cost basis, and more.

"I was immediately impressed with its ease of use, record keeping and other capabilities," said Thomas Riordon, a federally appointed judge in Canada for more than 29 years. "It will definitely make your work easier."

"While our US version has been well received," said Dan Stickel, Founder and CEO of EstateExec, "it was no small task to adapt our software to work in all 13 Canadian provinces and territories. We decided to build a Canadian version because we kept getting contacted by consumers and legal professionals who loved the core capabilities of our US version, but really wanted one specifically for Canada. We are excited today to finally be able to improve the lives of Canadian executors."

EstateExec offers a free 10-day trial for new customers, and costs CA$129 for a five-year subscription (an expense that can be written off to the estate). To switch between US and Canada versions, simply click the flag icon in the top right.

ABOUT EstateExec: Based in Silicon Valley, EstateExec is the leading provider of software for estate executors. Since the 1800's, executors have had to rely on legal or financial counselors to guide them through the difficult and time-consuming process of estate settlement, and even these outside experts have had few resources to automate and simplify the effort. Now, with the help of breakthrough technology, EstateExec is revolutionizing the way executors settle their estates, making it easy to manage, calculate, and process. For more information, visit http://www.EstateExec.com/ca/.

