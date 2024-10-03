Leading Female-Owned Premium Canned Wine Company, Just Enough Wines, Sees Monumental Growth Across Organization

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Enough Wines, a leading female-owned premium canned wine company featuring vintage and appellation specific award-winning sustainable wines, is pleased to share more information regarding the company's considerable recent growth streak, with no signs of slowing down – see below for some notable milestones across the organization:

Just Enough Wines

900 wholesale locations secured to-date

Key partners include: Raley's, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Total Wine, Target (launching mid-October in Texas ), Central Market, Holland America Cruises

), Central Market, Holland America Cruises Distribution footprint in key states including CA, CO, TX, with FL and PA launching in Q4 2024 with top beverage alcohol distributor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Scores of 91 Points for their Rosé Bubbles from the Tasting Panel , 90 Points for their Brut Bubbles from James Suckling and 90 Points and Editor's Choice designation from Wine Enthusiast for their Pinot Noir

via Wine Feature Segment Securement of spot in the reputable Tory Burch Fellowship program

On the heels of the above exciting recent updates, the team is thrilled to share that as of October 1, 2024, the brand is now available onboard United Airlines domestic flights in the economy cabin.

Through the newly established collaboration, United Airlines now offers three Just Enough wine varietals in-flight for passengers, all priced at $12 per can (8.5 oz / approximately 1.5 glasses):

Just Enough Wines Chardonnay: A medium-bodied Chardonnay from the California Central Coast features a bright flavor profile with notes of melon, honeysuckle, and toasted brioche. 250ml (8.5oz)

All of the above featured wines are vintage and appellation specific, with grapes grown sustainably in the California Central Coast.

"Our partnership with United Airlines feels almost hard to believe. We are incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to share our wines with United customers nationwide and play a part in making their travel experience more enjoyable," states Jessica Hershfield, Founder and CEO of Just Enough Wines.

Hershfield continues, "We have seen tremendous growth and traction over the last year alone with this being another truly notable moment in time not only for my Co-Founder Kaitlyn Lo and myself, but for the wider team involved who has helped us get to this incredibly exciting moment in time. We look forward to closing out the biggest year for us as a company to-date and for additional exciting upcoming launches in 2025."

In addition to the latest United news, To learn more check out https://justenoughwines.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

Company Contact

Kaitlyn Lo

Just Enough Wines

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE Just Enough Wines