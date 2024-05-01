LEADING FEMININE CARE BRAND, CAREFREE EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH NEW PADS PRODUCTS

The New Brand Campaign Champions the Unappreciated Strength of Moms Deserving of Comfort and Protection

SHELTON, Conn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carefree, one of the leading brands in feminine care, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio to include not only liners, but now pads. The brand is introducing all new pads that have been designed to stand up to the most trying feminine care challenges that moms face. The full range of products offers one complete feminine care system under the Carefree brand, available now in-stores, nationally and online. The brand has also released its core Mission Video, which kicks off the expansion.

With their expanded pads and liners portfolio, Carefree is the only brand offering a pads & liners regimen addressing multi fluid and odor control across its products. The portfolio also boasts enhanced product features offering effective protection from lighter days to heavier days. The new pads feature the first top layer currently in-market containing VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers with Dry Technology – a super soft layer that contributes to a comfortable, breathable experience. The regular and overnight pads absorb instantly, keeping individuals dry for day and night protection.

Carefree is launching its new pads with a campaign titled, "Protection for the Protectors," championing the unparalleled strength of moms. Carefree understands that moms are fierce protectors and always put loved ones first, often sacrificing their own needs. The campaign showcases how the new portfolio of exceptional feminine care products tailored specifically for moms delivers that same unwavering protection they give to everyone else – protecting the bodies that live and give life.

"Protection for the Protectors" an integrated, advertising campaign, will roll out with new ad spots digitally, streaming on TV, and via social channels over the coming weeks. The brand is also partnering with moms and specialists such as Ob-Gyns to create and share educational content across social media. This content supports mothers as they tackle their daily obstacles and celebrate achievements in motherhood. The brand's expansive 360 approach will reach moms across the country and cement its position as an expert feminine care brand, designed to support them through their daily challenges.

"We know that women, especially moms, experience different feminine care needs at different times," said Nicole Harris, Head of Marketing, Feminine Care. "Our new mission sets the tone for supporting the evolving physical changes they experience through periods, leaks, odors, and everything in between. With this new launch, we are confident that Carefree can be the solution moms can trust with our uniquely designed new portfolio of products."

Led by an incredible all-women team, Carefree's new expansion represents a complete evolution of the brand, setting a new standard in feminine care. Experience the full evolution of Carefree on the brand's website, Carefreelinersandpads.com, through its Mission Video, and follow Carefree on Instagram/Facebook at @carefreelinersandpads and on TikTok at @carefree.

