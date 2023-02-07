Leading Financial Services Companies Turn to Lattice to Drive Workforce Effectiveness and Business Performance

More than 400 banks, credit unions, and insurance companies now leveraging the Lattice people management platform to ensure employees are aligned, effective, and engaged.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading provider of people management software that empowers company leaders to build engaged and high-performing teams that drive business success, today announced significant momentum and growth in the financial services industry. Lattice now has more than 400 financial services customers leveraging their platform, representing a 40% increase in the last 12 months.

Companies in the financial services sector navigated another year of change in 2022, bringing new and evolving challenges to the forefront for HR teams. "Volatile market conditions and increased budget pressures have many organizations taking on more with less," says Dave Carhart, VP of Lattice Advisory Services. "However, employee expectations for their careers and growth paths remain high, requiring new thinking around employee engagement and development."

Today's leading financial service companies are evolving their workplaces by introducing hybrid and remote work environments, upskilling their workforce, and developing company cultures that drive employee productivity. Reskilling and upskilling are becoming increasingly critical as projections indicate that the sector will be 350,000 people short of suitable digital and technology skills by 2025. Lattice, which reports growth across all customer segments, began working with 130 new financial services companies in 2022, serving over 100,000 employees in the industry.

Customers in this sector leverage Lattice's people management platform to:

Build a data-driven people strategy: Lattice analytics centralize data for demographic, performance, engagement, and employee growth in one place to more easily identify high or low performers, track behavioral trends, and reveal insights on diversity and equity.

Improve employee engagement: Lattice pulse surveys identify what keeps employees engaged, while manager tools like 1:1 meeting templates, manager updates, and individual development plans help build strong relationships with managers and drive professional development.

Align employees around company goals: With Lattice, company OKRs and strategic goals are integrated into employees' daily routines so they stay top of mind and continuously guide work.

About Lattice

Lattice is the People Success Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, and career development tools into one connected solution, Lattice can deliver powerful people analytics used by HR and People teams to drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list three years in a row and rated as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves over 5,000 customers worldwide, including Monzo, Tide, Robinhood, and Green State Credit Union. Learn more by visiting: www.lattice.com.

