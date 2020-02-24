Leading French banking group engages AxiomSL's comprehensive Global Shareholding Disclosure (GSD) solution

Enabling the client to quickly adapt to regulatory changes across multiple jurisdictions and fulfill critical reporting requirements

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announces an agreement with a global financial institution in France to implement AxiomSL's Global Shareholding Disclosures (GSD) solution on its data integrity and control platform, ControllerView®. The firm is part of a leading Tier-1 French banking group that engages in a range of banking activities, including global asset management. It has several thousand employees globally and its clients include corporations, financial institutions (FIs), sovereigns, and supranational organizations.

Shareholding disclosure rules are inherently intricate and vary widely from one jurisdiction to another. Thus, the client seeks to industrialize its monitoring and reporting across all relevant jurisdictions on a global basis. This activity includes identification and management of in-scope holdings, beneficial ownership, monitoring levels, and threshold and reporting triggers. AxiomSL's ControllerView provides data-management capabilities that empower investment managers with a risk-management compliance ecosystem across the firm's global regions on a single platform.

The GSD solution enables the firm to consolidate and aggregate reporting across its entity structure and strengthens its ability to comply with specific requirements of local regulations. Further, AxiomSL's end-to-end GSD solution delivers a unique user-focused capability that features "desk-level" monitoring of their equity thresholds.

"AxiomSL's GSD solution is characterized by its flexibility, automation and transparency," commented Gaurav Chandra, AxiomSL's GSD Product Manager. "These elements are critical in an environment which requires FIs to aggregate – or combine – all of their ownership in a particular entity at the individual fund manager level, while others require ownership to roll up to the group entity level. Our solution enables investment managers to automate jurisdiction-specific aggregation and dis-aggregation logic while still having the flexibility to tweak specific rule interpretations, delivering a transparent, auditable governance workflow."

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

