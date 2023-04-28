Pvolve updates digital offering, releases new equipment bundles, and lowers monthly subscription price to invite more people to try the one-of-a-kind method

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , an omni-channel functional fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, strengthen and restore the body, today announces a full suite of new enhancements and updates that make it easier than ever to experience the results of the method.

New Equipment Bundles & Subscription Pricing

Leading Functional Fitness Company Pvolve Debuts New Offerings in Service of Members and Continued Growth

Curated by Pvolve trainers, and inspired by member feedback, the two new bundles are the optimal solution for members and include:

New Signature Bundle ($199.99) features three unique pieces, including the P.ball, P.band and Precision Mat, for full-body results and an ideal introduction to the Pvolve Method. This new bundle includes one free month of membership.

New Total Transformation Bundle ($599.99) is a 13-piece home-gym set that offers strength training and restorative equipment, and unlocks six months of free streaming, for the member who is ready to go all in.

Pvolve is also offering a new, lower subscription price of $14.99 per month (previously $19.99 per month) to invite more people to try Pvolve and experience the transformational results of functional fitness. Both bundles are offered with a 30 day home trial, which allows members to try the method and equipment for 30 days and return for a full refund, if unsatisfied, no questions asked.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone to try the method and see the transformational results for themselves," said Julie Cartwright, President. "The magic of Pvolve is the special combination of functional movement and our resistance based equipment and we're confident the new bundles, which come with the home trial and a complimentary membership period, will excite consumers to dive in."

Brand ID and User Experience Enhancements

In addition to the membership price and bundle updates, Pvolve has also redesigned and relaunched its e-commerce website and aspects of the on-demand membership experience. The website overhaul introduces a new site map with new navigation, updated product photography, as well as improved cart and checkout flows, allowing members to easily explore and purchase equipment and seamlessly activate their streaming membership.

For existing and new members who are logged in, Pvolve has also made meaningful improvements to the MyPlan page, a personalized homepage which includes workout stats, recommendations and a spotlight on the latest classes.

"Our members are passionate and constantly sharing ideas about how to enhance the Pvolve experience," said founder Rachel Katzman. "We heard directly from our community that they wanted a more dynamic member homepage, so that has been a big focus of this latest upgrade."

Last but not least, Pvolve has accompanied its latest experience updates with a new logomark and color palette. The company's updated logo features a bolder uppercase font that's more evocative of the premium essence of the brand and the strong, sculpted aesthetic that its method delivers. The branding is further refined by a soft, natural color palette that pairs neutral tones with bold accents of orange and black. Finally, Pvolve has removed the period from its name, making it easier to find and spell.

Pvolve members have the benefit of convenience and flexibility when it comes to working out. The brand offers more than 1,000 on-demand workouts on its streaming platform, as well as two-way live virtual studio classes, and physical locations in New York City, Chicago, LA, San Diego, with more studio franchises rolling out this year.

Visit www.pvolve.com to become a member, purchase your equipment bundle, or to learn about franchise opportunities.

About Pvolve

Pvolve, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen and restore the body while also enhancing mobility, and stability. Rooted in expertise and guided by its Clinical Advisory Board, Pvolve uses low-impact movement and patented equipment to deliver a signature Method that helps you break a sweat, but not your body. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership which offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App, and via physical studio locations available in NY, Chicago, LA and San Diego, with more franchises opening soon. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com , www.pvolvefranchise.com and @ pvolve on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jenna Aly

[email protected]

SOURCE Pvolve