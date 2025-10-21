Pvolve Awards New Studio to Helena Beckett in Monterey, California

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the science-led fitness franchise known for its innovative functional movement method, announced today that it has awarded a new franchise location to Helena Beckett in Monterey, California.

Pvolve is a science-led method that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment to deliver results beyond a traditional workout. ​ Helena Beckett is the newest Pvolve studio owner, bringing the innovative approach to fitness to Monterey, Calif.

Beckett brings a wealth of business, leadership, and health and wellness experience to her new venture as a Pvolve studio owner. She is passionate about increasing affordable access to fresh fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy lifestyle. A lifelong fitness enthusiast and community advocate, Beckett has participated in numerous endurance events, including triathlons, half marathons and multi-day cycling rides, to raise funds for causes such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and school nutrition programs.

"I first discovered Pvolve through a Jennifer Aniston ad on Instagram," Beckett said. "After years of endurance training, the wear and tear caught up with me. I needed something that was challenging but sustainable, and Pvolve was the perfect fit."

Drawn to Pvolve's science-backed foundation, Beckett said the brand's Clinical Advisory Board and evidence-based approach sets it apart from other fitness concepts. "Many fitness trends come and go, but Pvolve's commitment to research and results ensures its longevity," she said. "As people become more aware of the importance of strength and balance for healthy aging, I believe the need for Pvolve will only continue to grow."

Beckett's motivation for opening a Pvolve studio in Monterey is rooted in her desire to create a welcoming and positive space for her community. "Being a good employer and providing a healthy place for people in my community is what excites me most about opening a studio," Beckett said. "I'm thrilled to bring this method to Monterey and help others experience the same mind-body connection that first inspired me."

Pvolve President Julie Cartwright added, "We are thrilled to welcome Helena as our newest owner. She shares our commitment to evidence-backed wellness and is deeply rooted in her community – exactly the kind of leader who will bring Pvolve's method to life. We cannot wait to see the momentum she builds in Monterey."

The Monterey studio will join Pvolve's growing network of franchise locations across the United States, offering members a low-impact, science-driven approach to strengthen, mobility and overall wellness.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that redefines fitness with a clinically-backed approach built on strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, Pvolve continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method, calling it "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has nearly 30 studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 50 studios in development. For more information, visit https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com.

