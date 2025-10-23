Leading Global Cancer Center to Integrate Triomics AI Platform to Improve Clinical Trial Screening

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triomics, an oncology-focused generative AI company, today announced a collaboration through Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Center's iHub and Clinical Research Innovation Consortium (CRIC) programs to deploy Triomics' AI-powered clinical-trial matching and screening system in MSK active clinical trials. Triomics previously worked with MSK as a participant in the 2024 Cohort of MSK's selective iHub Challenge program.

Oncology medical records have grown increasingly complex and lengthy. At leading medical centers with large clinical trial portfolios, manual pre-screening against a broad set of clinical trials can take 30-45 minutes per patient, particularly when combing through clinician notes and PDFs. Triomics' platform automatically parses patient records and surfaces eligible trials with an itemized, criterion-by-criterion rationale and source citations, enabling teams to move faster and with greater confidence.

As part of the collaboration, MSK will deploy the platform to automatically screen the upcoming appointments against MSK active clinical trials. The collaboration will expand during two phases to eventually encompass the full portfolio of active clinical trials throughout the institution. This will also include exploring its use in decentralized clinical trials with MSK's satellite clinics and partner institutions in the tri-state area.

"MSK sets the standard for translating breakthrough science into patient care," said Sarim Khan, co-founder and CEO of Triomics. "We're honored to collaborate with their team to bring production-grade AI into clinical workflows."

"We look forward to working with Triomics on the rollout of this innovative technology. Real-time, evidence-linked matching transforms clinical trial screening from a bottleneck into an enabler. We expect this collaboration to enable our teams to surface opportunities that might otherwise be missed and offer trials to more patients," said Joseph Lengfellner, who serves as Senior Director, Clinical Research Information Technology at MSK and manages the CRIC program.

As part of the collaboration, Paul Sabbatini, Senior Vice President for Clinical Research at MSK, will also join Triomics' Customer Advisory Board, which helps guide the responsible scale-up of the technology across Triomics' network of partner cancer centers.

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to Triomics.

