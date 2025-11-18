Triomics implements AI cancer clinical-trial screening to improve access in Connecticut

NEW YORK and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triomics, an oncology-focused generative AI company, today announced it will expand the use of Triomics' AI-powered clinical-trial screening and feasibility system across the entire portfolio of active oncology clinical trials at Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and Smilow Cancer Hospital.

At leading cancer centers such as YCC, clinical and research teams work with narrative-heavy patient charts that span clinician notes, pathology and radiology reports, and scanned faxes, exactly the kind of unstructured detail that makes trial screening time-consuming. Triomics reads through the longitudinal medical record and the eligibility criteria for all active clinical trials with expert level accuracy as published in Nature Digital Medicine to generate a ranked shortlist of trials for each patient with an upcoming appointment, complete with clear per-criterion explanations and links to the original sources. This enables reviewers to understand the "why" behind each inclusion or exclusion decision and move efficiently from consideration to decision-making.

"As Connecticut's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and with more than 400 active clinical trials, we're always looking for ways to make clinical research more efficient and accessible to our patients. After a thorough evaluation, we are excited for the Triomics' platform to bring ease of access, structure, and transparency to the process, allowing our teams to focus more on enabling patients to enroll to appropriate trials and less on searching through charts," said Ian Krop, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology), and Medical Director, Yale Cancer Center Clinical Trials Office.

"By integrating the Triomics platform into our feasibility process, we can rapidly assess trial eligibility criteria using real-world patient data. This data-driven approach enhances our ability to anticipate enrollment challenges and ensure that new studies are positioned for success from the start," said Alyssa Gateman, MPH, CCRP Executive Director of the Yale Cancer Center Clinical Trials Office.

"Our platform is designed to support, not replace, clinical judgment. It helps surface the right information more quickly and reliably. We're excited to work with the clinicians and research team at Yale Cancer Center to integrate our platform into their workflows and improve patient outcomes," said Sarim Khan, co-founder and CEO of Triomics.

Media contact:

Sebastien Rhodes

VP Strategy + Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE Triomics