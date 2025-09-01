Leading Global Cannabis Genetics Company Barneys Farm Cancels Proposed Merger with PowerPlant, Inc.

Barney's Farm founder cites concerns for investors, customers, and the established brand's legacy as key reasons for exiting proposed investor deal.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barney's Farm Genetics ("Barney's Farm"), a global leader in cannabis seed breeding known for its unique and innovative strains, today confirmed that, effective immediately, the company no longer intends to complete a proposed merger with PowerPlant, Inc. ("PowerPlant") — an organization with the stated mission of seeking investors for highly profitable cannabis seed and genetics brands with massive growth potential.

According to a spokesperson from Barney's Farm, the Company is walking away from the proposed partnership due to increasing consternation at PowerPlant's irregular approach to the partnership and their failure to meet their basic contractual obligations to Barneys Farm, including failure to transfer funding by contracted deadline dates. Barney's Farm also cited a troubling pattern of unreliable information propagated by members of PowerPlant's Board of Directors.

Barney's Farm is one of the world's most awarded and prestigious cannabis seed banks, founded and managed by Derry Brett, a highly respected and legendary figure in the cannabis industry. With a forty-year track record of seed-hunting missions spanning the Himalayas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Brett is widely credited for developing some of the world's most innovative and exceptional cannabis strains including classics such as G13 Haze, Dr Grinspoon, Liberty Haze, Cookies Kush, Hindu Kush, Tangerine Dream, Skunk, and Widow phenotypes as well as many of the modern terpene-based hybrid genetics popular today. He is also the visionary proprietor of Barney's Coffeeshops, a chain of iconic Amsterdam-based cannabis lounges he has operated since 1992.

"I have invested a lifetime of work and passion building Barney's Farm to become the world-renowned powerhouse of cannabis genetics it is today, establishing the trust of consumers and our global business partners along the way," said Brett. "Preserving that legacy and ensuring Barney's Farm will continue to deliver top quality products to our devoted and loyal customer-base is my highest priority. After observing how PowerPlant, Inc. conducts their business, I've determined definitively that exiting this proposed merger is the best way to protect those interests."

Founded in April 1986 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Barney's Farm Genetics has nearly 40 years of expertise in cannabis seed breeding. Recognized as a global leader, the company collaborates with top cannabis breeders worldwide to deliver premium, innovative strains for both home growers and industrial farmers. Guided by the motto "Higher & Higher," Barney's Farm remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cannabis genetics. For more information, visit barneysfarm.com and follow us on Instagram at @barneysfarm.genetics.

