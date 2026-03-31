Leading Global Online Retailer Expands Vuzix Smart Glasses Deployment Across North America with Follow-On Orders and Initial Ultralite Pro OEM Program Orders

Initial Ultralite OEM orders enable new AR/AI use cases across additional business units

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and augmented reality technologies, today announced that a leading global online retail company has expanded its deployment of Vuzix smart glasses through follow-on orders for its M400 platform and initial OEM orders for the Ultralite Pro platform-based smart glasses.

Following successful initial deployments in Europe, the program has now entered commercial rollout across the United States and Canada, supporting a broader range of operational workflows within the customer's logistics and infrastructure environments.

The continuing smart glasses orders reflect growing adoption of Vuzix smart glasses within the customer's warehouse operations, where hands-free access to real-time information is improving efficiency and accuracy. The addition of Ultralite Pro-based OEM smart glasses is intended to support expansion into additional use cases, including areas such as server infrastructure, warehousing, and robotics-related applications, extending deployments across new regions, business units, and workflows.

"This expansion from their successful initial deployments into a broader commercial rollout across multiple regions and use cases highlights the growing role of smart glasses in large-scale enterprise operations," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our ability to support both off-the-shelf and custom AR/AI smart glasses solutions allows us to grow within existing customers while opening the door to broader deployment across additional workflows and business units."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well as OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future business opportunities, product orders, use case adoption and expansion with this customer, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation