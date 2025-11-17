Leading Hart-Scott-Rodino Practitioner Joins Latham's Powerhouse Antitrust Team

Kyra Bromley brings deep knowledge of US regulatory requirements for complex and cross-border transactions.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Kyra Bromley has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Antitrust & Competition Practice. Bromley focuses on antitrust law and brings particular experience in shepherding federal filings required by the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act.

Kyra Bromley, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Kyra is one of the most highly-skilled and widely-recognized leaders in the HSR bar," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham's New York office. "With her long track record of success advising companies and private equity firms, Kyra is a perfect complement to our team and a powerful addition to the global Latham platform, particularly as our transactional practices continue to expand."

Michael Egge, Global Chair of the firm's Antitrust & Competition Practice, added, "Following the changes in HSR requirements earlier this year, which make HSR filings far more substantive and thus a core part of merging parties' clearance strategy, demand for the most sophisticated HSR counsel is at an all-time high. Kyra is best-in-class and a differentiator for our practice, and we are thrilled to welcome her. Putting Kyra's experience and leadership to work for our clients expands our market leadership in getting deals cleared quickly."

Bromley draws on a sophisticated understanding of shifting regulatory environments to guide clients through pre-transaction merger control filings with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), US Department of Justice (DOJ), and other US and international regulators. She regularly advises companies and private equity firms on the antitrust aspects of complex and cross-border transactions across a wide range of industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, technology, manufacturing, entertainment and media, sports, and retail and consumer products.

"Now marks a pivotal time for merger control and with so much evolution underway, I'm excited to roll up my sleeves for clients and integrate into Latham's global elite antitrust team," said Bromley. "Powered by formidable strengths across M&A, private equity, and complex litigation, Latham's global platform and collaborative culture will position me to execute holistic legal strategies for clients, giving them a competitive edge in their high-stakes transactions and disputes."

Latham's destination Antitrust & Competition Practice continues to grow strategically on both sides of the Atlantic. In addition to Bromley, the firm has welcomed six lateral partners so far this year: renowned trial litigator David Marriott in New York; former DOJ Deputy Assistant Attorney General Andrew Forman and leading merger control partner David Brenneman in Washington, D.C.; two of Europe's standout antitrust figures Alfonso Lamadrid in Brussels and Dr. Tilman Kuhn in Düsseldorf; and antitrust litigator and tech leader Meaghan Thomas-Kennedy in the Bay Area. The practice also prioritizes supporting homegrown talent and has promoted 12 of its antitrust lawyers in 2025.

Bromley joins from Debevoise & Plimpton. She received her JD from Emory University School of Law and her BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Latham & Watkins

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Michael Egge, Global Chair, Antitrust & Competition Practice, +1.202.637.2285

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP