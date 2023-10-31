Leading Health Groups call on US EPA to approve California Clean Air Act programs

American Lung Association

31 Oct, 2023, 10:53 ET

Over $50 billion in public health benefits pending approval of lifesaving clean air programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two dozen health and medical organizations have written to the United States Environmental Protection Agency to support the approval of California's Clean Air Act waivers to implement stronger-than-national clean air rules. Collectively, the emission reductions from these four programs are projected to save more than 5,000 lives in California with health benefits exceeding $50 billion over the course of implementation.  Read the letter here.

Under the Clean Air Act, California has the authority to establish more health-protective clean air programs and must petition US EPA to grant a waiver allowing implementation of the proposed rules. Currently, four waiver requests have been submitted to US EPA and relate to programs ushering in new generation of zero-emission passenger vehicles, leaf blowers and other small off-road engines and commercial harbor craft, while also setting stronger standards to clean up emissions from the heavy-duty trucking sector. The letter follows EPA's recent approval of a waiver to ensure ships visiting California ports reduce emissions.

"Health and medical organizations have worked for years to support the strongest possible clean air standards to alleviate suffering in California's most heavily impacted communities," said Mariela Ruacho, Senior Manager for Clean Air Advocacy with the American Lung Association. "These rules will save thousands of lives, reduce cancer risk among vulnerable populations and set California on track to achieve health-protective clean air standards. We need EPA to act on these waivers without delay."

In the 2023 "State of the Air" report, the American Lung Association found that California remains home to the most difficult air pollution challenges in the United States. Six California cities appear on the Top Ten list for smoggiest cities in America, and eight appear among the most impacted by particle pollution. The standards adopted by the California Air Resources Board followed years of public process and stakeholder engagement and are reflected in the state's official plan to achieve National Ambient Air Quality Standards set by US EPA.

"Strong partnerships between local, state and federal air quality agencies are crucial to moving toward healthy air for all communities," said Will Barrett, National Senior Director for Clean Air Advocacy for the American Lung Association. "EPA must approve California's waivers and move swiftly to finalize stronger federal standards on trucks, power plants and particle emissions without delay."

About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

CONTACT: American Lung Association in California, 310-359-6386 or [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association

