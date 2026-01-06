Leading Health Plans Become CAQH Owners to Shape the Future of Healthcare Data

New company structure allows CAQH to deepen partnerships, accelerate product development, and power the next generation of connected healthcare data solutions.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH, the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare, announced that it is now owned by twelve shareholder companies affiliated with the nation's leading health plans. The change gives CAQH greater ability to strengthen partnerships and expand investment in data solutions that enhance how accurate, reliable data moves across the healthcare ecosystem.

For more than 25 years, CAQH has united providers, health plans, and other entities to improve the accuracy and efficiency of the information that helps healthcare operate effectively. Today, the organization maintains the largest and most complete healthcare data foundation in the country, with more than 4.8 million provider data records sourced directly from providers and member data on 75% of U.S. covered lives supplied by health plans. As the healthcare industry works to modernize systems and reduce costs, CAQH's evolution enables the company to invest more aggressively in the technologies and partnerships that make care simpler and more seamless.

"Reliable data underpins every successful care moment," said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of CAQH. "This new chapter allows us to reimagine the data infrastructure behind care, so the system works better for everyone."

The CAQH Board of Directors represents the organization's shareholders, reflecting a shared commitment to transforming healthcare through connected data.

CAQH Board of Directors

Board Chair - Tim Kaja , UnitedHealth Group Incorporated





, Vice Chair - Susan Smith , Centene Corporation





, Sarah Ahmad , CAQH





, Jessica Conley , Aetna, a CVS Health company





, Paul Eisenstat , Elevance Health





, Sachin Joshi , The Cigna Group





, Oraida Roman , Humana Inc.





, Heather Staples, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Multistate Investment Services Inc.) the Blue Holders' Representative, representing the collective interests of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Horizon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

CAQH board members serve as strategic partners and advisors, bringing their collective expertise to advance a healthcare system built on trusted, interoperable data.

"CAQH was founded by health plans that recognized the need to take unnecessary administrative costs out of the healthcare system," said Tim Kaja, CAQH Board Chair. "That same determination to solve hard problems and move the industry forward defines CAQH today. The Board's decision reflects our confidence in CAQH's ability to keep challenging convention and improving how the healthcare system works for everyone."

In the year ahead, CAQH will use its new structure to expand product capabilities, enhance interoperability, and make it easier for the industry to access and share accurate data with confidence.

About CAQH

CAQH is the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare. For more than 25 years, the organization has powered the industry with the largest and most complete healthcare data foundation in the U.S., with more than 4.8 million provider data records sourced directly from providers and member data on 75% of covered lives supplied by health plans. By improving how essential information flows across the system, CAQH helps healthcare operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. Learn more at CAQH.org.

