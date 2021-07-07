Leading Health Technology Communications and Marketing Firm Agency Ten22 Joins FINN Partners

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners announced today that it has acquired Agency Ten22, a leading Atlanta-based communications and marketing firm. Agency Ten22 serves health information (health IT) and health tech clients throughout the U.S. and is recognized by leading health information and technology (IT) trade groups as being among the nation's top consultancies.

FINN Global Health Chair Gil Bashe talks with Beth Friedman, Agency Ten22 Founder & CEO, on the Future of Health Innovation. FINN Partners has acquired leading Atlanta-based health technology communications firm, Agency Ten22. Pictured is Beth Friedman, Founder & CEO, Agency Ten22 and Senior Partner at FINN Partners.

Beth Friedman, founder and CEO of Agency Ten22, will join FINN as a senior partner and become part of the agency's Global Health leadership team, chaired by Gil Bashe. Agency Ten22 will become part of FINN Southeast, led by Beth S. Courtney. The addition of Agency Ten22 further strengthens the FINN position as one of the world's largest independent Health Practices, with almost $35 million in revenues. In addition, the new talent of Agency Ten22 increases the FINN Health Practice to 175 professionals, based globally, and brings FINN to more than 800 employees with more than 100 based in the Southeast.

Peter Finn, CEO and founding partner, FINN Partners, said, "Agency Ten22 is an amazing addition to the FINN community and further reinforces the leadership of our award-winning Global Health Practice. We are also proud to welcome Agency Ten22's people, who share our values and collaborative approach to client success. Our acquisition strategy continues to concentrate on growth industry sectors such as Consumer Goods, Digital Services, Finance, Travel, Technology and Health, and the addition of Agency Ten22, and the immense talent of its people, is firmly in keeping with that focus. In addition, concentrating talent in hubs such as Atlanta best positions us to fully serve our clients."

"We are passionate about our people and clients," commented Friedman, who, before founding Agency Ten22 in 2005, held marketing and public relations leadership roles at several top health IT companies, including McKesson and eWebCoding. "Joining FINN enables us to deliver cutting-edge services and bring the resources and reach of a global agency to work for our clients. We have long rooted for each other and admire FINN for its best-place-to-work culture. This new relationship expands our capabilities by coming together with a proven global team that is a perfect fit for Agency Ten22."

"The addition of Agency Ten22 creates a strong connection between FINN health hubs in Atlanta and Nashville and brings new ideas, skills and services to FINN's Health Provider Service clients nationally," reflected Courtney, managing partner and head of FINN Southeast. "The nation's provider system prioritizes innovation in technology to accelerate its potential. Beth Friedman and her team bring depth in the health IT to many of the best innovators in the sector and, with the strong support system of our FINN Southeast Health Group, will bring their knowledge and expertise about this sector to an ever-wider client base."

Bashe, managing partner and chair FINN Global Health, said, "The addition of Beth and the Agency Ten22 team – unique experts in representing the vital and growing health information sector – sends an important message to colleagues, clients and the industry community: everything we do must improve people's lives. Whether it is accelerating care decisions or placing people with health urgencies in a better position to advocate for their needs, Agency Ten22's expertise furthers this work for clients in this space and across our global network."

"After getting to know Peter, Gil, Beth and the FINN team, it was clear that our values and goals align," stated Friedman. "Now, by joining Agency Ten22's health information and technology offerings with the benefits of FINN's resources and highly respected health expertise, we can offer more to our clients who inspire us each day. I'm excited about what the future holds for us and our marketplace as we unlock the potential of this powerful combination."

Agency Ten22 and the FINN Health Practice share perspectives on the complex U.S. health ecosystem and the belief that sector clients need access to high-impact creative – across media channels – in order to enter the health payer, product innovation and provider sectors. The FINN Health Practice recently advanced Goel Jasper to head Digital Health Innovation. Jasper and Friedman will work closely to share their experiences with FINN offices and clients globally.

About Agency Ten22

Agency Ten22 is a health public relations, content management, social media and digital marketing firm focused exclusively on the health IT industry. Agency Ten22's proven techniques deliver compelling messages, maximize exposure and strengthen market share for health IT and service vendors. Founded in 2005, Agency Ten22 is the most respected media relations agency for small to medium-sized healthcare companies.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size over the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent, integrated marketing agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

