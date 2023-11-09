LEADING HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION EXPERT HARRIS PASTIDES JOINS HUB INTERNATIONAL AS STRATEGIC INDUSTRY ADVISOR

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that Harris Pastides has joined as Strategic Industry Advisor. In this new role, Pastides will be responsible for expanding industry knowledge and expertise in HUB's Healthcare and Education Specialties, creating differentiated offerings, services and/or resources, identifying new areas of investment, generating proprietary insights and spotlighting long-term market trends. 

"Harris has a strong reputation as a leading industry expert in healthcare and education," said Chris Treanor, HUB President of Programs & Specialties. "His expertise strengthens our industry acuity and aligns with our strong focus on attracting and retaining top talent in various industries to provide best-in-class advice and solutions for our clients. We look to continue bringing on similar executive talent to HUB."

Pastides is President Emeritus of the University of South Carolina, where he served as president from 2008-2019 and interim president from 2021- 2022. He joined the university in 1998, where he held research and health sciences positions and was dean of the Arnold School of Public Health. He has also chaired the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and served as the president of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Pastides is a Fulbright alumnus and recipient of the Global Changemaker Award in recognition of his ongoing commitment to transforming society and humanity. The son of Greek immigrants, Pastides received the 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was awarded the Degree of Doctor of Science (Medicine) honoris causa by the University of Nicosia Medical School. In 2022, he was awarded the U.S. Presidential Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Pastides serves on several boards, chairs the Fulbright Program's Council for the International Exchange of Scholars and is on the Executive Committee of the Institute for International Education. He also serves as the only non-physician member of the Board of Trustees of the American Medical Association. Pastides earned a Master of Public Health and PhD in Epidemiology from Yale University.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

