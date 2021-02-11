Leading Healthcare Organizations Deploy Oracle Cloud to Support Essential Workers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several leading healthcare organizations across the U.S. have adopted Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to enable business process innovation and drive efficiencies that ultimately benefit patients, while continuing to respond at the frontlines of the global pandemic. Indiana University Health, Northwell Health, CarolinaEast Health System, Atrium Health, a large New York health system, and a nationally recognized integrated healthcare provider have gone live on Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Collectively, the healthcare organizations that deployed Oracle Cloud HCM from December 2020 to January 2021 provide care for more than 26 million Americans annually.

"Over the past year, we've been humbled by the work we're seeing across the healthcare industry. Essential workers have given their all and we are honored to help their organizations and HR teams meet new challenges and provide a supportive workplace," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "I am excited to add these great organizations to our customer community and begin partnering with each of them to support their deserving teams."

Oracle Cloud HCM will help these healthcare organizations manage their workforces, improve the employee experience, and meet the complex staffing needs of their combined 400,000+ employees. In addition to Oracle Cloud HCM, Indiana University Health, CarolinaEast Health System and Atrium Health have also deployed the full Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite including applications for finance and supply chain management.

Indiana University Health

Indiana University Health is Indiana's most comprehensive healthcare system. With 16 hospitals and more than 300 physician offices, IU Health provides access to a full range of specialty and primary care services for adults and children. In January 2021, IU Health went live on Oracle Cloud HCM; Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP for financials, including enterprise performance management (EPM) and grants management; and Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM for supply chain, including procurement contracts and sourcing.

Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. In January 2021, it went live on Oracle Cloud HCM.

CarolinaEast Medical Center

CarolinaEast Medical Center is a 350-bed, multi-facility healthcare provider to the coastal Carolina region with more than 2,700 staff and volunteers caring for 70,000 patients annually. In January 2021, it went live on Oracle Cloud HCM, Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM.

Atrium Health

Atrium Health is an integrated, nonprofit health system with 70,000 teammates serving 42 hospitals and more than 1,500 care locations. In January 2021, Atrium Health went live on Oracle Cloud HCM; Oracle Cloud ERP, including project portfolio management and grants management; and Oracle Cloud SCM, including warehouse management and supply and demand planning.

Supporting Quotes

"Despite being in the epicenter of the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis, Northwell Health recently implemented Oracle HCM Cloud, launching a new, modern HR platform to its 75,000 team members. The new system provides Northwell's leaders and team members with insights and access to the tools they need to be successful and empowers them to grow fulfilling careers at Northwell," said Elina Petrillo, Assistant Vice President HR Technology, Northwell Health

"Staying at the cutting edge of innovation has been a part of our DNA since CarolinaEast Health System was founded. Adopting Oracle Fusion Applications is the most recent way we are maintaining that tradition. Moving HR, finance and supply chain to the cloud allows us to benefit from the latest technology with software updates as soon as they are available, so our staff can focus on delivering the most innovative healthcare practices," said Dave Hinson, Asst. Vice President of Finance, CarolinaEast Health System

"The Atrium Health workforce spans hundreds of locations to carry out our mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all. We need a suite of applications that integrates Human Resources, Finance and Supply Chain Management, while empowering our teammates and increasing productivity as we continue to grow. Having technology that enables us to manage our processes across the enterprise with greater access to the data that drives insights is mission-critical for us," said Mike Hill, Vice President of Business Applications, Atrium Health

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

