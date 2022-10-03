Leading Hearing Care Retailer HearUSA Launches the "Sound of the New Age" - A New Brand Vision that Sets Out to Redefine the Future of Hearing Care

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans with untreated hearing loss will soon be able to experience the benefits of better hearing care in an entirely new client-focused way. HearUSA introduced today the Sound of the New Age, a bold new brand vision that redefines hearing care to reflect today's consumer commitment to live life to the fullest.

"Hearing loss is the third most common physical condition people face every day and only 1 in 5 of those take the necessary steps to experience the life changing benefits of better hearing," stated James Gilchrist, President of HearUSA. "Globally, nearly 1.6-billion people have hearing loss, 430 million of whom have disabling hearing loss. And, yet only 20% of these people have, to date, been empowered to act."

HearUSA's new vision is anchored by a commitment to reframe the way consumers learn about, experience, and purchase custom fitted, professional hearing aids. Going forward, all HearUSA locations will offer clients online booking, same day fittings and delivery of hearing aids, and expanded insurance coverage options that will make it easier than ever for consumers to experience better hearing health.

Gilchrist continued, "HearUSA intends to serve as the hearing care retailer best able to champion the voice of the client, normalize the conversation around hearing loss, and introduce clients to the positive transformation of hearing enhancement."

In all HearUSA locations, clients will now also be able to hear better immediately, and without the wait, thanks to a new HearUSA website offering the ability to book appointments online. HearUSA's unique Hear Better Today program also equips clients with hearing aids the same day they are evaluated so they don't have to wait to experience the life changing benefits that hearing aids deliver.

In addition to offering the very best performance value on hearing aids, HearUSA's leadership in insurance enables clients to get the most from their benefits while also offering flexible financing to expand access to better hearing. What's more, HearUSA is committed to making sure all clients can immediately experience the benefits of hearing aids with its no-risk trial program.

With the rebrand, HearUSA now has 360 hearing center locations across the country, with more to open in 2023, staffed by Hearing Care Professionals equipped with the hearing care expertise required to customize hearing aids to each client's unique hearing needs.

"Hearing Care Professionals play a critical role in diagnosing and evaluating hearing loss to ensure every client is recommended a custom hearing care solution that meets their unique requirements," Gilchrist emphasized. "Every individual's hearing is different and their hearing challenges are unique. Only a trained Hearing Care Professional can evaluate each client's needs and recommend the solution that's right for them. Through their expertise we will solve the global hearing care challenge starting with one million more lives changed over the next five years in the United States."

The company's Hearing Care Professionals are also equipped to help clients discover and understand the latest in innovative hearing aid technology and the various capabilities – like wireless connectivity to their smartphone, laptop, or tablet – that are necessary for their successful adoption.

HearUSA will, over the next several years, also open a series of new reimagined hearing experience centers that will redefine client assumptions about every aspect of hearing aids. Acknowledging the boldness of the new HearUSA vision, Gilchrist stressed that while the journey will be accomplished over a period of years the outcome is clear.

"Today's launch of a revitalized, re-positioned HearUSA brand represents the start of a long-term journey for our company, our hearing care professionals, and the millions of people we will help. The Sound of the New Age has arrived, and it will transform everything connected to the way we speak about and experience healthy hearing," he promised.

