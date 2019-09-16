Leading Home Cleaning Service in New York City Launches in Weehawken, NJ

"We are very excited to be launching our Weehawken home cleaning service following our recent launch in Hoboken and Jersey City," said a spokesperson from Maid Sailors. "We have been very active behind the scenes in preparation for the company's further expansion into New Jersey. We look forward to doing business in Weehawken and providing jobs to the local community."

Whether you need a one-time clean or a recurring cleaning service, Maid Sailors sends a trusted cleaner with the promise of 100% customer satisfaction. The team based out of their HQ in New York City was deployed for the initial launch into Weehawken to ensure that the company would follow their original blueprint that grew them into the premier cleaning service in NYC.

Maid Sailors has one of the strictest and most exhaustive hiring processes in the industry. Successful cleaners must pass background checks, training exams, and have a solid track record of cleaning expertise.

Maid Sailors is proud of its legacy of professionalism and quality in the New York Tri-State area and the company looks forward to servicing Weehawken. For those who are looking to hire the services of professional cleaners in New Jersey, you can find the service areas and free estimates from the company website here: https://maidsailors.com/new-jersey/

About Maid Sailors

Maid Sailors is a top-rated cleaning service. We service all homes, apartments, and offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Hoboken, Jersey City, Weehawken and Boston. We pride ourselves on our excellent work ethic and professionalism. Our home cleaners are reliable, trustworthy, and always ready to work. We keep great client relations and provide superior customer service. The company is based in New York City. We are bonded, insured and provide workers compensation and benefits to our New York based employees.

