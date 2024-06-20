LEADING IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY DANIELLE RIZZO JOINS PHILLIPS LYTLE TO BOLSTER GROWING PRACTICE AREA

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced that Danielle M. Rizzo, a highly respected and nationally recognized immigration attorney, has joined the firm as a Partner in its Immigration Practice Group. Ms. Rizzo brings a wealth of knowledge and proven track record of success to Phillips Lytle after serving as the Co-Leader of the Immigration Practice at Harris Beach PLLC.

Danielle M. Rizzo, Partner, Buffalo

At Phillips Lytle, Ms. Rizzo will team up with Zabrina V. Reich, Partner and Immigration Practice Group Leader, to build the firm's fast-growing Immigration Practice which has seen increased demand for its counsel as economic and political conditions evolve globally.

"I'm passionate about this important work. From helping immigrants access legal paths of entry to supporting businesses as they navigate international markets, practicing immigration law has provided me with opportunities to make a meaningful impact that truly matters to clients. I'm confident this passion, combined with the depth of expertise I've gained over the years, will help drive our work to expand the Immigration Practice at Phillips Lytle," said Ms. Rizzo. "The firm's reputation for excellence, innovative approach and commitment to client service have made it an ideal destination to continue growing my career. I look forward to working alongside my talented colleagues to deliver results for our clients."

Ms. Rizzo's move to Phillips Lytle comes two years after the firm absorbed boutique immigration firm Serotte Reich, which had been led by Ms. Reich. The addition of her team strengthened Phillips Lytle's immigration capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier legal services to clients facing significant immigration and international business challenges.

"I've long admired Danielle's expertise and leadership in the field of immigration law, and I am excited to now have the opportunity to collaborate with her to grow Phillips Lytle's Immigration Practice," said Ms. Reich. "Adding Danielle to our team expands our ability to provide comprehensive immigration solutions to our clients, from crafting legal strategies to addressing complex, long-term challenges to quickly resolving issues that flare up unexpectedly."

With a focus on employment-based immigration, Ms. Rizzo represents U.S. companies and their foreign national workforce in navigating the complex processes for visa and permanent residency applications. She also assists investors and various business entities requiring work authorization in the United States, as well as Canadian citizens seeking entry under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Recognized by numerous organizations for her expertise, Ms. Rizzo has been named to the Super Lawyers list for Immigration since 2020 and has been recognized by Best Lawyers for Immigration Law since 2013. She is also actively involved with the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). Ms. Rizzo received her Juris Doctor from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law in 2006 and her Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Houghton College in 2001.

"We are delighted to welcome Danielle to Phillips Lytle," said Douglas W. Dimitroff, Phillips Lytle Managing Partner. "We have been eager to further build out our Immigration Practice because it's an area where counsel is urgently needed across several industries. Phillips Lytle clients will benefit from Danielle's immense understanding of the complexities of immigration and international business as well as her commitment to securing positive outcomes and an authentic passion for helping people and organizations thrive. This hiring will help fuel our strategic growth plans for the entire firm — we're committed to helping clients navigate their biggest challenges through access to a deep bench of advisors with unmatched expertise."

Building on the substantial growth it experienced last year, Phillips Lytle has continued to invest in its expansive efforts to attract high-level attorneys and recruit boutique firms and practice teams as it bolsters its expertise across several in-demand areas to meet the diverse and evolving needs of its clients.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a preeminent regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

