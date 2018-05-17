Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Shareholders Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting

After a full examination of all the facts, Egan-Jones issued a 22-page report in which it concluded that "…there is a poor oversight and lack of accountability in the part of Messrs. Scott M. Boggs and Douglas I. Smith as members of the Audit Committee which involved HomeStreet in an accounting malpractice and sanction by the SEC."

In its report, Egan-Jones stated the following:

"[W]e believe that voting AGAINST the election of Scott M. Boggs and Douglas I. Smith, is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders."

"We believe that voting AGAINST Messrs. Boggs and Smith will send a clear signal that change is warranted in the Company, both in the boardroom and in terms of financial performance. In our view, the Company should re-assess its strategies to maximize HomeStreet's potential and impede its underperformance versus its peers."

"In our view, the Company should strengthen its corporate governance practices to acknowledge accountability. We recommend the Company declassify its Board to allow shareholders to make necessary changes in board composition annually and to separate the roles of Chairman and CEO due to the presence of the inherent conflict of interest."

Chuck Griege, Blue Lion Capital's Managing Partner said, "Like Egan-Jones, ISS has recommended that shareholders vote on the Blue Lion BLUE proxy card AGAINST Mr. Boggs at the upcoming meeting. In fact, this is the third year in a row that ISS has recommended against HomeStreet directors."

In its independent report, ISS cited past issues and persistent shareholder concerns:

"HomeStreet's history as a public company has been marked by a number of corporate governance shortcomings, including board independence and attendance concerns, problematic compensation practices, and an accounting and related whistleblower controversy, which have translated into several instances of low investor support for director nominees."

Commenting further on Egan-Jones' and ISS's resounding show of support for change on the HomeStreet Board, Chuck Griege said, "We are pleased that both Egan-Jones and ISS recognize the Board's performance and governance failings and the important need for change." Mr. Griege continued, "We also fully support Egan-Jones' recommendation that HomeStreet declassify its board structure and separate the roles of Chairman and CEO. These are basic, good governance principles that we have been pressing the Board to implement to ensure objective board oversight becomes an important part of HomeStreet's culture."

Egan-Jones and ISS both concluded that shareholders should therefore vote on Blue Lion Capital's BLUE proxy card. Blue Lion urges shareholders to vote AGAINST the re-election of Boggs and Smith.

