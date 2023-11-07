Leading Independent Research Firm Recognizes Siteimprove as a Strong Performer in Digital Accessibility Platforms Evaluation

News provided by

Siteimprove

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the leading platform empowering brands to stand out with accessible, high-performing digital content experiences, announced that it was recognized as a "Strong Performer" in the inaugural "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2023".  

According to the Forrester report, Siteimprove is "the best fit for marketing teams focused on scaling inclusive content creation as part of a broader content optimization effort." The report also gave Siteimprove the highest score in the market presence category in The Forrester Wave™. Siteimprove also received the highest score in the monitoring and reporting criterion and the second highest score in the "platform" criterion.

The Forrester report provides a comprehensive analysis of the offerings of eight of the most significant digital accessibility platforms (DAPs).

"For optimizing content accessibility, the sky is the limit with the Siteimprove platform. It provides the most extensive library of policies for users to add and customize, covering areas like readability and inclusive language," the Forrester report notes.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be included in the first-ever Forrester Wave™ on Digital Accessibility Platforms," said Izabela Misiorny, CMO of Siteimprove. "Today, consumers are reading, listening and watching more content than ever before, but there is a limit to the amount of attention they can give. We believe the analysis by Forrester validates Siteimprove's purpose: to help companies build inclusive and optimized content experiences that empower every person to experience, engage and thrive in a digital world. To us, being included in Forrester's first Wave on DAPs confirms that Siteimprove is a major key player in the market that fits well with marketers' needs with a clear goal of supporting marketing teams, and it is a testament to the work we have put into developing our platform and to the value it gives our customers."

Creating accessible businesses can pose a challenge to many companies due to a lack of resources and expertise. Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to prioritize accessibility measures to avoid expending resources attracting website traffic that may lead to a disappointing user experience. Failure to implement accessibility features automatically excludes a significant portion of the global population. Approximately 1.3 billion people, equivalent to 16% of the world's population, live with some form of disability, and among them, 200 million have intellectual disabilities (Source: World Health Organization Disability Facts). This figure is larger than the population of China, making it essential to support web users with disabilities. Even those without disabilities may experience substandard website usability if accessibility best practices are not followed. 

Becoming proficient at accessibility requires time, practice, and can often be complex. Content quality is an ongoing project that requires continuous attention. Siteimprove provides solutions to help marketers overcome these challenges, including an easy-to-use, customizable SaaS technology that unites digital teams and supports their workflows for agility and speed. Siteimprove also offers extensive training opportunities through Siteimprove Frontier, workshops webinars, and events to educate teams on accessibility. To further ensure success, Siteimprove provides world-class customer support paired with managed services.

Siteimprove has a robust customer community, offering an online forum, customer meetups, monthly challenges to spark discussion, and one-on-one peer connects to promote knowledge sharing and learning. By partnering with Siteimprove, businesses can enhance their online presence and reach a broader audience while prioritizing accessibility measures.

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2023 is available for download from Siteimprove.

About Siteimprove:

Siteimprove empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital experiences for every website visitor. More than 7,500 companies around the world use Siteimprove solutions to create engaging digital content experiences that capture customer attention, drive marketing success, and grow revenue.

Receive a free audit of your website (https://bit.ly/SiteimproveFreeAudit)
Book a call with Siteimprove (https://bit.ly/SiteimproveBookACall)

Media Contact:
Sarah Bergstrom-Leach
Sble@siteimprove.com

SOURCE Siteimprove

Also from this source

Don Matejko joins Siteimprove as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate revenue and drive global growth

Don Matejko joins Siteimprove as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate revenue and drive global growth

Siteimprove, the leading platform that empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital content experiences, today ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.