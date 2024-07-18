LEADING INSURANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE COURTNEY DAVIS CURTIS JOINS HUB INTERNATIONAL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GLOBAL EDUCATION SPECIALTY PRACTICE LEADER

HUB Expands Specialization in K-12, Higher Education Insurance and Risk Management

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Courtney Davis Curtis as Executive Vice President and Global Education Specialty Practice Leader. In her role, Davis Curtis will lead the further development of HUB's Education Specialty Practice and its strategic initiatives to provide innovative solutions and services for the unique exposures within the education sector. Davis Curtis joins HUB from the University of Chicago.

"Courtney is a distinguished and recognized risk and insurance professional who brings a unique background from working in a major higher education setting and having direct experience as an insurance broker," said Marc Cohen, HUB President & CEO. "HUB continues to make strategic investments in leaders, and with Courtney's deep expertise and proven history of success, we have the opportunity to continue to grow our footprint in the K-12 and higher education space."

At the University of Chicago, Davis Curtis managed risk across a diverse and expansive enterprise, including a research university, academic medical center, community hospitals, clinical integrated network, K-12 schools, global centers and affiliated national labs. Her accomplishments include launching mandatory youth protection employee training and establishing a new captive to segregate risk and liability across the enterprise. Additionally, Davis Curtis implemented an enterprise risk management program for the university and as part of her resilience planning responsibilities help to lead the institution's response to COVID-19. Prior to the university, Davis Curtis spent nearly a decade in the education practices of some of the largest global insurance brokerages.

"Educational institutions need a team of risk professionals to be an extension of their team and bring to bear the resources to help them achieve their goals," said Davis Curtis. "I'm excited to join HUB and look forward to taking a holistic approach to risk, talent and reputation management to support the education community."

HUB's Education Specialty Practice brings together HUB's extensive group of specialists throughout North America to provide clients with tailored risk management and insurance solutions to better address the complex challenges of educational institutions, including property and casualty risks, cyber and campus safety risks. Learn more about the HUB Education Specialty Practice here.

Davis Curtis served as president of the University Risk Management and Insurance Association (URMIA). In addition to her contributions to URMIA, Davis Curtis serves on several prominent boards and advisory groups, including the Subscribers' Advisory Board for United Educators, the Higher Education Client Advisory Board for a global advisory and insurance brokerage firm and the Board of Directors for two captive insurance companies. Her professional affiliations extend to active membership in the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter Society and the National African American Insurance Association.

Davis Curtis received her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Northern Illinois University, and her Executive MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Her certifications include Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Associate in Risk Management-Enterprise Risk Management (ARM-E).

Davis Curtis' recent accolades include the 2023 University of Chicago John W. Rogers, Jr. Business Diversity Impact Award, the 2022 global RIMS Risk Manager of the Year and the 2020 Business Insurance Women to Watch.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center.

