Leading International Arbitration Partner Martin Gusy Joins Bracewell in New York

"We're excited to welcome Martin to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "His connections within the international arbitration community and experience in a broad range of industries bring additional strength to our market-leading global litigation and disputes practice."

Gusy is a dual-licensed common law-civil law disputes attorney with over 20 years of experience representing commercial parties and sovereigns in cross-border disputes and transactions. He has played a leading role in more than 100 high-stakes international dispute resolution, international commercial arbitration, investor-state/investment arbitration, US litigation and corporate matters. Gusy has been a member of the AAA/ICDR International Roster of Arbitrators and Mediators since 2010, and regularly serves as sole arbitrator, president of the tribunal and party-appointed arbitrator in more than two dozen ICC, AAA/ICDR, UNCITRAL and ad hoc arbitrations. He has represented clients headquartered in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia on a broad range of matters, including energy, technology, manufacturing and engineering joint ventures, oil and gas, mining, banking and finance, construction, distribution and franchising, insurance, IP protection and IP licensing.

"Martin is a highly regarded and seasoned practitioner, whose extensive international experience enables us to continue to grow and expand the international arbitration capabilities of our litigation team," said Stephen B. Crain, chair of Bracewell's litigation section.

Gusy is the eleventh partner to laterally join Bracewell since the start of 2021 and the fourth to join the litigation team within the last 12 months. Other recent additions to the litigation team include Seth D. DuCharme, who joined the New York office from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York; Alistair Calvert, who joined the international energy disputes team in London; and Vincent E. Morgan, who joined the Houston office to head up the firm's insurance recovery practice.

"Bracewell has an excellent reputation within the international arbitration community, especially on cross-border disputes in the energy and infrastructure sectors," said Gusy. "I look forward to working with my new partners in growing our arbitration practice to better serve the needs of our clients."

Gusy is a graduate of Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz and Cornell Law School. He is the co-author of the second edition of A Guide to the ICDR International Arbitration Rules, published by Oxford University Press, as well as the co-author with London partner John Gilbert of the 2020 AIPN research paper, "A Global Review of Joint Operating Agreement Disputes."

