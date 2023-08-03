Leading International Cardiothoracic Surgeon & Researcher Named System Director of Aortic Surgery at NYU Langone Health

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark D. Peterson, MD, PhD, an internationally recognized cardiothoracic surgeon and researcher, has been named system director of aortic surgery at NYU Langone Heart and professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, effective August 1. He joins the institution from St. Michaels Hospital, part of Unity Health, a hospital network in Toronto, Canada, where he worked as a cardiac surgeon for 16 years. He served as medical director of the Brain and Heart Centre, co-director of the Structural Heart Program, lead for Complex Aortic Surgery at St. Michael's Hospital, and professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Toronto.

Mark D. Peterson, MD, PhD, system director of Aortic Surgery at NYU Langone Health
Dr. Peterson has extensive clinical experience with a primary focus in structural heart intervention, complex aortic surgery, and valve repair, recognized globally for excellence in clinical care, education, and research. He founded and developed St. Michael's Complex Aortic Surgery Program, creating a center of excellence for patients with acute and chronic diagnosis, offering cutting-edge and evidence-based surgical and endovascular treatment, and advancing the science and care of patients with aortic disease, one of the most common forms of cardiovascular disease.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Peterson to our faculty and the NYU Langone Health community," said Ralph S. Mosca, MD, MBA, the Henry H. Arnhold Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery and chief of the Division of Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiac Surgery. "His clinical skill in complex aortic surgery, his commitment to patient outcomes, and his dedication to training future cardiothoracic surgeons align with the core mission of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries to improve the care of our patients, embracing technology and innovation in doing so."

Within NYU Langone Heart, Dr. Peterson will work with a team of multidisciplinary specialists who address and determine the best treatments for aortic disease. At NYU Langone's Center for Complex Aortic Disease, renowned cardiothoracic and vascular experts bring together their decades of surgical expertise to repair the hardest-to-treat types of aortic aneurysm, including aortic root, aortic arch, and thoracoabdominal aneurysms. Under Dr. Peterson's leadership, the team will further collaborate with specialists across the institution to provide the highest-quality care to all patients.  

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join and lead such an accomplished group of aortic surgeons," said Dr. Peterson. "I am proud to continue my passion for advancing the field here in New York, with the ultimate goal of building an aortic surgery program that's among the best in the world."

About Dr. Peterson

An alumnus of the University of Manitoba in Canada, Dr. Peterson completed his cardiac surgery residency at Toronto General Hospital. He went on to receive a Doctor of Philosophy degree in vascular biology and immunology before completing his endovascular and cardiovascular surgery fellowships at the Arizona Heart Institute.

A researcher and educator, Dr. Peterson has pioneered the development of a direct innominate cannulation and perfusion strategy to protect the brain during aortic operations requiring circulatory arrest, which led to one of the largest randomized trials in aortic surgery focused on differential neuroprotective strategies during aortic arch.

He has published over 140 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts and has presented at numerous international conferences.

